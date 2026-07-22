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Singapore Arts Guide (July 23 to Aug 2): Celebrate new Cantonment MRT with TPD party; free admission to SAM

To mark the opening of the new Cantonment MRT station, eight art spaces in the nearby Tanjong Pagar Distripark are hosting a "distri-party" on July 25.

Distri-Party at Tanjong Pagar Distripark

To celebrate the recent opening of Cantonment MRT station, eight art spaces at Tanjong Pagar Distripark – right across the road from Exit 4 – are hosting a “distri-party”, a day-long celebration of art on July 25.

Supper House founder Ashley Chiam is behind this inaugural effort to bring together art spaces in the buzzing creative enclave that was once a shipping warehouse.

Chiam’s own space is hosting The Alchemical Interludes by Singaporean artist Hazel Lim, which has as its centrepiece 118 handcrafted books, each containing a poem related to an element of the periodic table. Artists Jeremy Sharma and Jerome Romulus will activate the space with a performance at 7pm.

The other participating spaces are: creative venue Port37, presenting a paid workshop titled Slow Down, Make Art; Haridas Contemporary, presenting an ongoing show by Singaporean artist Esmond Loh; Instinc Space, presenting group show Eat The Sticky Machine; All About Art Gallery, presenting a solo exhibition by Tang Kok Soo titled Emptiness Full Of Life; Art Agenda, with a preview of their upcoming auction; and Prestige Gallery’s ongoing exhibition on South-east Asian ink painting.

Another reason to visit the area is the kids-friendly programming at the Singapore Art Museum’s art carnival, with watercolour spray-painting and beading workshops as well as magic shows in celebration of the museum’s 30th anniversary.

Contemporary art lovers will also get free entry to ongoing exhibitions including the opening weekend of Maria Taniguchi: Afterimage and the popular Hiroshi Sugimoto: Form Is Emptiness.

The Singapore Art Museum opens a new art exhibition, Maria Taniguchi: Afterimage, at Tanjong Pagar Distripark on July 24. PHOTO: SINGAPORE ART MUSEUM

Seen together, the two shows amount to an unofficial minimalist double bill. While the forms in Filipino artist Taniguchi’s first Singapore solo appear deceptively clean, a closer inspection reveals her laborious process of making minimalism.

Her iconic “brick paintings” – painted rectangle by rectangle – create subtle gradations of black and white, while large ring and rod sculptures made of duhat wood are products of careful hand carving.

Catch a conversation with Taniguchi at 2.30pm or attend a curator’s tour at 4pm.

Where: Various venues across Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 37 and 39 Keppel Road

MRT: Cantonment

When: Various timings on July 25

Admission: Mostly free, with some ticketed events

Info: Visit the websites of the various participating organisations for more details

Charged by Teater Ekamatra

Actor Irsyad Dawood in rehearsal for Teater Ekamatra's staging of Charged, written by Chong Tze Chien. PHOTO: TEATER EKAMATRA

Teater Ekamatra’s Charged, as its title suggests, is an emotionally intense affair.

It is Chinese New Year at an army camp and the only people on guard duty are Malay and Indian soldiers – that is, until corporal Russell Lim arrives and two soldiers lie dead by dawn. When an investigation ensues, different accounts emerge like a Rashomon narrative.

Winner of the Best Original Script at The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards in 2011, playwright Chong Tze Chien’s Charged – an intense army drama about racial tensions – is returning for the first time after more than a decade. A 2010 ST review praised the strong script: “Chong does not treat his material with kid gloves and confronts difficult questions that are often buried below politically correct platitudes about race.”

Mohd Fared Jainal, who directs the play, says of his take on Chong’s script: “My approach is to immerse the audience in a roller coaster of stories, blurring the lines between reality and unreality, truth and falsehood.”

The cast comprises Brendon Fernandez, Irsyad Dawood, Teoh Jun Vinh, Krish Natarajan, Ali Mazrin, Izzul Irfan, Siti Hajar Abdul Gani and Serene Chen.

Where: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre, Wild Rice @ Funan, 107 North Bridge Road

MRT: City Hall

When: July 23 to Aug 2, various timings

Admission: From $45

Info: https://bookmyshow.sg/en/events/charged-by-teater-ekamatra/CHARGEDD

Poetry Festival Singapore 2026

Cultural Medallion recipient Wong Yoon Wah will deliver a keynote in English on Nanyang poetry and translation at the opening ceremony of Poetry Festival Singapore 2026. PHOTO: ST FILE

Pulitzer Prize-winning poets Paul Muldoon and Tracy K. Smith will read virtually at the opening ceremony of Poetry Festival 2026, a three-day multilingual festival from July 24 to 26 that is themed Borders And Bridges. The star-studded opening also features a keynote by Cultural Medallion recipient Wong Yoon Wah, who will deliver a keynote in English on Nanyang poetry and translation.

Translation is a key strand in the 2026 programme so festivalgoers can expect a panel on bilingual Chinese-English publishing (July 25, 2.45pm), an exchange between Irish and Malaysian poets (July 25, 4pm), a panel on Singapore Malay poetry (July 26, 10am) and a migrant workers’ poetry reading (July 26, 1pm), among other programmes.

The theme of translation is not just limited to crossing linguistic borders, but artistic ones as well. A panel on the influence of cinema in poetry (July 25, 2.45pm) discusses the poetic sensibility of film, and a ticketed concrete poetry workshop (July 26, 3pm, $15) draws from visual and architectural forms.

Where: The Pod and Programme Zone at National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street with some off-site venues

MRT: Bugis

When: July 24 to 26, various timings

Admission: Mostly free, with some ticketed workshops

Info: https://pfs2026.peatix.com/view