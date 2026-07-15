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Two Who Remember The Sea by Apichatpong Weerasethakul and Guo-liang Tan.

Two Who Remember The Sea

Make a trek to the black-and-white bungalow cluster at Wessex Estate near Commonwealth and Queenstown for an unusual Saturday evening.

Off a dirt path leading into a wooded area at 2 Wilton Close, gigantic fabric sheets hung on three steel frames will flap and sway to light projections and live acoustic music for one night only.

This is a special activation of an art installation, Two Who Remember The Sea, commissioned by the Singapore Art Museum (SAM). It is a collaboration between Chiang Mai-based film-maker and artist Apichatpong Weerasethakul and Singapore painter Guo-liang Tan for the Singapore Biennale 2025.

The installation itself has been in situ since January, powered by the sun and the wind, making for a dreamscape meant to recall spaces ranging from an outdoor cinema to a spectral portal between life and death. Its occupation of the site has been extended till August.

Fret not that it will be incomprehensible. Before the work comes alive, SAM curator Selene Yap will be in conversation with Apichatpong and Tan to establish context. It should be an intimate evening that will slow one’s breath down and also make for good photos.

Where: Forested area behind Wilton Close, Wessex Estate. Access is via 2 Wilton Close. Follow the dirt path to a clearing.

When: July 18, 6.45pm to 8.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/Mtvt

Lotus Charm, Nanyang Views – The Art Of Teng Nee Cheong

Koi Amid Water Lilies by Teng Nee Cheong. PHOTO: HAI HUI ART GALLERY

In The Adelphi beside the National Gallery Singapore, Hai Hui Art Gallery is exhibiting some 30 paintings by second-generation artist Teng Nee Cheong.

The painter, who died aged 62 in 2013, is best known for his distinctive use of fauvist colour and incorporation of Asian mythology in paintings of male nudes, decorative tiles and tiger-skin carpets.

The show focuses on his watercolour lotus flowers. Each is a pastel experiment with cropped composition and negative space.

Hai Hui Art Gallery founder Di Xiujuan says works by Teng are now rare on the market, and that many of the works are from a Canada-based collector.

To sit among Teng’s paintings is to be surrounded by a dainty beauty that wears lightly the meticulous consideration given to each petal, open-mouthed fish and gossamer dragonfly.

An exhibition of Teng Nee Cheong’s lotus flower works at Hai Hui Art Gallery. PHOTO: HAI HUI ART GALLERY

Where: 04-46 The Adelphi, 1 Coleman Street

When: July 18 to 30, noon to 6.30pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/tXcQ

SIFAS Open House

SIFAS celebrates Indian classical arts with an open house on July 18 and 19. PHOTO: SIFAS

On July 18 and 19, Singapore’s largest Indian classical arts institution, the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS), will throw open its doors to visitors.

The open house from 9.30am to 9.30pm at its campus in Middle Road is free, and offers a range of interactive workshops, introductory classes, lecture demonstrations and live performances. Visitors can explore the various options at their own pace.

Classes at SIFAS are tailored for everyone, from six-year-olds to seniors.

The society’s executive director, Menaka Gopalan, says SIFAS now has 1,800 students, 2 per cent of them from non-Indian backgrounds.

“For more than 75 years, SIFAS has nurtured generations of artists while preserving Singapore’s Indian cultural heritage,” she says. “SIFAS has always believed that Indian classical arts are a cultural treasure that can be appreciated by everyone.”

Introductory sessions on offer at the open house span nearly all regions of India and diverse art forms, including dance forms bharatanatyam, kathak and kuchipudi; instruments like tabla, mridangam, sitar and harmonium; and the visual arts.

Experts will be on-site to offer personalised guidance.

Where: 250/252 Middle Road

When: July 18 and 19, 9.30am to 9.30pm

Admission: Free (Pre-registration is encouraged)

Info: str.sg/rGeb