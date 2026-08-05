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Tunggu Sekejap: The P. Ramlee Suite

Named after P. Ramlee’s gently pleading classic ballad Tunggu Sekejap (Wait A While) , Wild Rice’s tribute concert to the Malaysian singer and composer is back to stir audience’s hearts.

Singapore’s favourite music teacher, Julian Wong, serves as guide on this nostalgic journey representative of a bygone time. Wong orchestrates nine of Ramlee’s songs in a classical three-movement suite, while he serves as a personable host in conversation with the resurrected Ramlee.

Ramlee will once more be reincarnated by Fadhli Ramlee (no relation), whom The Straits Times’ music critic Chang Tou Liang in a 2025 review described as an “uncanny doppelganger”. “As tribute artists go, this beats every Elvis impersonator ever to step on stage,” Chang wrote.

The reprise plays at Wild Rice’s Funan theatre from Aug 13 to 30, but tickets will go fast. Born in Penang, Ramlee’s celebrity status has endured time and survived the split of Separation.

The original multi-hyphenate before the term came into vogue, he also made a name for himself as a talented actor and film director with Shaw Organisation’s Malay Film Productions based in Singapore during the 1950s and 1960s.

Expect well-researched factoids and black-and-white footage of his films and pre-independence Singapore. The re:mix String Ensemble led by violinist Foo Say Ming provide the svelte soundtrack to this transportative experience.

Where: Wild Rice @ Funan, 107 North Bridge Road

When: Aug 13 to 30, 7.30pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 2.30 and 7.30pm (Saturdays) and 1.30pm (Sundays)

Admission: From $50 to $105

Info: https://www.wildrice.com.sg/event/472256-tunggu-sekejap-pramlee-suite-2/

The Quiet Revolutionary: Chua Ek Kay

The Yellow Door by Chua Ek Kay. PHOTO: CONFLUENCE ART SPACE

At the intimate Confluence Art Space at Havelock 2 shopping mall, second-generation experimenter of Chinese ink Chua Ek Kay is the subject of a salon-style hang.

Unlike most commercial gallery shows, all of the works are either borrowed or already sold, which means visitors do not need to worry about being pressured to buy.

Instead, founder Goh Chee Keong created the show hoping to introduce more Singaporeans to the radical vision of Chua (1947 to 2008), who belatedly began formal art studies at Lasalle College of the Arts at almost 40.

Not bound by Chinese ink traditions – a maverick attitude he was to be pilloried for – he dashed and daubed his way to invent an abstract ink language. Even his representational works have a hint of mischief about them: a signboard contains gibberish language, the lorries on the road become increasingly slapdash.

Some of the works also prove Chua’s restraint in how he makes use of emptiness, showing that he was not averse to adopting the Chinese art tradition of liu bai, or the leaving of negative space.

Goh says Chua’s seemingly spontaneous gestures are all meticulously planned, often over weeks, and have attracted fans especially among surgeons who recognise in his strokes their precise, methodical craft.

A crowd favourite is a work from his The Yellow Door series, of which only four are known. Two are in the national collection. This one combines some of Chua’s best elements, with the central yellow door an enigmatic portal in Chinatown that the Buddhist Chua was moved to paint.

Where: Confluence Art Space, 02-29 Havelock 2, 2 Havelock Road

MRT: Chinatown

When: Till Aug 23, Wednesdays to Sundays, to 6pm; Mondays, Tuesdays and public holidays by appointment

Admission: Free

Info: Confluence Art Space’s Facebook

Emptiness Full Of Life

Tang Kok Soo with his painting, Elephants Crossing The Water, that won a Gold award at the UOB Painting of the Year in 2016. PHOTO: COURTESY OF AAAC GALLERY

2016 UOB Painting of the Year Gold award recipient Tang Kok Soo’s art is unusual in Singapore to say the least.

Born in Johore, Malaysia and growing up in Brunei, he moved to Singapore at 11 and has lived here ever since. An abiding interest in art was overtaken by a career in engineering, yet he left it to become a professional artist at 38, tessellating shapes from squares to circles to triangles.

Rather than minimalism or abstraction, these come together to create sometimes cartoonish shapes reminiscent of pop art: Two women riding a horse so at peace its eyes are shut, for example, or a dog looking up at a lone fruit.

Tan now has a solo exhibition at AAAC Gallery in Tanjong Pagar Distripark, his first since 2017. He tells The Straits Times that his paintings were a way to express some of the Buddhist and Confucian ideas he had spent his entire life studying.

“My painting techniques and materials come from the West, while both the content and form carry the essence and feeling of the Chinese. Because the composition combines basic geometric stacked structures, lines and points, my paintings carry a trace of childlike innocence.”

He is also inspired by the paintings and writings of American minimalist Agnes Martin, which pushed him towards exploring the grid. The exhibition is curated by AAAC Gallery founder Jonathan Toh.

Where: AAAC Gallery, 02-021E, Block 39 Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road

MRT: Cantonment, Tanjong Pagar

When: Till Aug 25, Thursdays to Sundays, 12pm to 6pm; other days by appointment

Admission: Free

Info: https://allaboutartgallery.sg/