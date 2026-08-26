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The nautical and naughty are brought into the same room in Art Again’s third birthday show.

Nauti: All Things Naughty And Nautical

This cheeky showcase in a beautiful Macpherson unit, with light rays lilting down throughout the day, is by home-grown art resale platform Art Again, celebrating its third birthday.

Even before National Gallery Singapore’s R18 show Passion Is Volcanic: Desire In Southeast Asian Art, co-founder Milon Goh had the idea to bring together two of Singapore artists’ favourite subjects: river scenes and the nude – the former feted in galleries, the latter still treated with a degree of taboo.

The punny title is his stroke of inspiration to link the twin themes, with works arranged salon style to give a sense of how even supposedly explicit works can settle nonchalantly in a home.

Justly, it is the nudes one’s eyes are immediately drawn to: Wong Keen’s creamy flesh carcasses, Teng Nee Cheong and Jimmy Ong’s rendering of men in un-self-conscious contortion and a centrepiece botanical Ng Eng Teng sculpture set on a plinth.

For those who baulk at these, the maritime half might throw up some finds, including a preparatory Chua Ek Kay work that is a mini-version of his 60m-long Clarke Quay MRT station mural Reflections – Life Of A River, dispatched with signature torqued verve.

The more meticulous might also find joy in the smaller and cleverly eccentric works of Lin Hsin Hsin that are almost symbolist. The poet, computer scientist and composer plays an intricate game, mostly with herself, that visitors can discover in the catalogues.

With over 50 works from 15 private collections, this is Art Again’s largest show, and a statement of intent by the growing outfit.

Where: Objects.re, 51 Tannery Lane, #08-01

MRT: Mattar/Macpherson

When: Till Aug 30, Wednesday to Saturday, 11am to 7pm; 11am to 5pm on Sunday

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/brgF

UOB Artbeat

Artist Ian Tee won the UOB Painting of the Year in the Singapore category in 2025. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

UOB is upping its involvement in the arts with an inaugural UOB Artbeat festival, taking place over two weekends from Aug 29 to Sept 6 in Tanjong Pagar Distripark.

For the first time, it is exhibiting shortlisted art works from its flagship UOB Painting of the Year competition this year, before the award ceremony in October.

Art conservation studio BARC Labs, working on commission, is also conducting interactive workshops to induct participants into the basics of what art conservators do and infrared imaging technology that reveals hidden details.

For the main exhibition, UOB has curated 12 works from its own collection, including five by abstract collage artist by Goh Beng Kwan – the first UOB Painting of the Year winner in 1982 – as well as paintings by past winners like David Chan, Ho Tzu Nyen and Ian Tee.

BARC Labs has developed an experience that walks visitors through the interesting materials and iconoclastic techniques used by these artists. Sparks fly as Tee, a 2025 winner, for instance, carves into aluminum panels using industrial tools.

Drop by the festival on August 29 so your trip coincides with Singapore Gallery Month’s Art After Hours event when many galleries in Tanjong Pagar Distripark will open into the night, and which UOB co-presents.

UOB has also introduced an Art Passport. Those who complete it can win merchandise, like stickers. The first 50 will gain admission to a complimentary floral-arrangement workshop conducted by Hullabaloo Studio, a social enterprise that supports disabled artists.

Where: Artspace@Helutrans, 39 Keppel Road, #01-05, Tanjong Pagar Distripark

MRT: Cantonment/ Tanjong Pagar

When: Aug 29, 11am to 9pm; Aug 30, Sept 4 to 6, 11am to 6pm

Admission: Free

Info: https://www.uob.com.sg/uobandart/art-festival/uob-artbeat.html

What If?

The What If? pop-up at the National Library building provides ample reading materials for the sci-fi and fantasy-curious. PHOTO: NLB

If you find yourself with a pocket of idle time in town, settle down in this themed nook in the National Library building, with 99 Singapore science fiction and fantasy titles conveniently arranged for in-room browsing.

The arrangement is a sneak peek of the much larger The Portals Experience in Scotts Road, but is a more condensed and arguably more intense crash course into Singapore’s science fiction and fantasy history.

Leafing through each would already take hours, proving that books are the most immersive portals. There is sure to be something that catches your eye, whether you are excited by wuxia worlds, the fertility question, fractured timelines or coming-of-age quests.

A side panel goes back to the 17th-century Sejarah Melayu, or the Malay Annals, as one of the region’s earliest texts in the fantastical mode. The blend of history and myths is unafraid of unscientific representation. It was a time when a famous prince from Palembang could offer his crown as a gift to the sea in a bartering for safe voyage.

Some Singapore milestones: Joan Hon’s Star Sapphire (1983), published under the pseudonym Han May, in which a young Singaporean biophysicist falls in love aboard a 23rd-century starship, is cited as the first homegrown science fiction novel.

The Theatre Practice’s artistic director Kuo Jian Hong’s 2004 film Avatar in which citizens are implanted with microchips takes the accolade of being the first locally produced science fiction film. Neon Yang’s two novellas The Black Tides Of Heaven (2017) and The Red Threads Of Fortune (2017), published by the American Tor.com Publishing, blazed a path for the fertile slate of local genre authors now going global.

Another footnote for fans of comics. Before Sonny Liew won his Eisner Awards for his well-known The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye (2015), the speculative comic anthology series he launched, Liquid City, was nominated for best anthology at the prestigious awards in 2011. It did not win but surely gave him a foretaste of the excitement that would later come.

Where: Programme Room 3, Basement 1, National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street

MRT: Bugis

When: Till Sept 13, 10am to 9pm

Admission: Free

Info: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Dbc398HhM8E/