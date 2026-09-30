Singapore artist Ho Tzu Nyen appointed performing arts festival Holland Festival associate artist

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Ho Tzu Nyen will help shape the performing arts festival’s themes and showcase his work internationally.

SINGAPORE – Fresh from opening the Gwangju Biennale in South Korea, Singapore artist Ho Tzu Nyen has been named 2027 associate artist for the Holland Festival.

The largest international performing arts festival in the Netherlands takes place mostly in Amsterdam and counts among its associate artist alumni creatives including South African artist William Kentridge and late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Together with the curatorial team, Ho will shape the 80th edition’s ideas and themes in 2027. He also gets a platform to showcase his own oeuvre and talk to an international audience about his practice.

The Holland Festival regularly draws more than 80,000 people over its month-long duration in June, with over 100 performances by actors, dancers, orchestras and artists in venues big and small, both outdoors and indoors. It has long had a reputation for serving up frontier-pushing, cross-disciplinary works.

Ho, who has been wearing his curator hat for the past few months as artistic director of the Gwangju Biennale, says he is excited to turn his attention back to his art.

“Curating has opened up many questions for me, and I’m looking forward to bringing these questions back into my making – returning to a slower, more uncertain process of following an artwork whereever it leads,” he says.

With strong affinity with the Dutch masters’ “intense attentiveness to the visible world” to 19th-century Piet Mondrian’s colour field “pursuit of a utopian balance”, he says this is a continuation of beautiful friendship.

His lens, however, remains unapologetically South-east Asian. One of the projects he is developing combines artificial intelligence and theatre to think about trance and power in the region.

The relationship between history and technology is circular, he adds. “I’ll be continuing some of the questions that have long occupied me: the unfinished histories and unresolved questions of South-east Asia, how they might be reframed through the technologies of the present, but also how these histories might transform the ways we understand and use those technologies.”

Ho has been on a rocket ascendancy on the international arena of late, beginning with a solo show at the Singapore Art Museum in 2023 that toured to Seoul and New York.

The subsequent momentum generated has drawn high-profile accolades including being awarded the 2024 Chanel Next Prize and winning the grand prize at the Fukuoka Prize in 2026.

In 2025, he leapt from 72nd to fifth spot on art magazine ArtReview’s closely watched Power 100 list. He was also one of six medallists at the inaugural Art Basel Awards in 2025, alongside China’s Cao Fei and Ghana’s Ibrahim Mahama.