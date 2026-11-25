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Singapore Art Guide (Nov 28 to May 16): Three Nutcrackers compete for ballet fans’ dollar

The Singapore Ballet is staging The Nutcracker at the Esplanade Theatre from Dec 9 to 11.

The Nutcracker

This year-end brings not one, not two, but three different versions of The Nutcracker.

The first version of the seasonal favourite to hit the stage is the State Ballet Of Georgia’s charming take, choreographed by artistic director Nina Ananiashvili and Alexey Fadeechev.

Founded in 1875, the company boasts rich heritage. Prima ballerina Ananiashvili, who took over in 2004, has been credited with rebuilding the troupe into an internationally recognised brand.

Expect Georgian-inflected design for the detailed set and colourful costumes, and a more traditional Soviet style of ballet, emphasising technical accomplishments, so this is good for ballet noobs and purists.

The Sugar Plum Fairy role will be danced by Mariam Eloshvili and Nino Samadashvili, while David Santos and Kaiso Hosoya will alternate as the Nutcracker Prince.

The State Ballet Of Georgia will bring its production of The Nutcracker to the Sands Theatre from Nov 26 to 29. PHOTO: STATE BALLET OF GEORGIA

Next is Singapore Ballet’s version, which will be performed at the Esplanade from Dec 9 to 13.

What balletomanes will appreciate for this production is the live orchestra accompaniment by the Metropolitan Festival Orchestra.

Having an orchestra play the score is always a luxury, contributing to the lush feel of a dance production and the warm dynamics of live performance.

Fans , of course, will want to catch home-grown star Kwok Min Yi as Marie and Satoru Agetsuma partnering her as the Nutcracker Prince.

Competing with these two blockbuster productions is the Saint Petersburg National Ballet Theatre’s version at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Dec 12 and 13.

Billed as “The Nutcracker Ballet: 1892. Saint Petersburg. The Original”, this show is on an Asian tour, which explains the short Singapore stint.

Despite the company name, this is not a state-funded troupe. Nor is it linked to the more prestigious Mariinsky Ballet, which premiered the ballet choreographed by the legendary Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov.

This production does bill soloists who have danced with Mariinsky: Oksana Bondareva and Ivan Sitnikov. The latter is a graduate of the famed Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet, the official school of the Mariinsky.

Do be mindful , though, that as this is the original staging, some elements might be dated and deemed offensive in a contemporary context.

Where: State Ballet Of Georgia at Sands Theatre, B1-69/70 The Shoppes, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Ave; Singapore Ballet, Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive; Saint Petersburg National Ballet Theatre, The Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue

When: State Ballet Of Georgia, Nov 26 to 29, Thursday and Friday, 7.30pm, Saturday 2pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 1pm and 5.30pm; Singapore Ballet, Dec 9 to 11, 8pm, Dec 12, 2pm and 8pm, Dec 13, 1pm and 7pm; Saint Petersburg National Ballet Theatre, Dec 12, 8pm and Dec 13, 2pm and 7pm

MRT: Bayfront (State Ballet of Georgia); Esplanade (Singapore Ballet); One-North (Saint Petersburg National Ballet Theatre)

Admission: State Ballet Of Georgia, $48 to $208; Singapore Ballet, $45 to $110 (eligible for Culture Pass credits); Saint Petersburg National Ballet Theatre, $68 to $500

Info: str.sg/Fprd (State Ballet of Georgia); str.sg/E8hn (Singapore Ballet); str.sg/xmYS (Saint Petersburg National Ballet Theatre)

Affordable Art Fair

The Affordable Art Fair returns for its 19th edition from Nov 26 to 29. PHOTO: COCO MA

Returning for its 19th edition, the Affordable Art Fair leans into its regional identity, with four in five exhibitors hailing from Asia.

The fair has built a reputation over the years as the perfect introduction for newbies looking to test the waters of art collecting. Prices are below $15,000, with 75% priced below $7,500.

The vibe is always casual and welcoming, and there are family-friendly touches such as Me Among The Crowd, an immersive installation by the Children’s Art Studio by Art Wonderland and Republic Polytechnic, as well as workshops for children aged four to 12.

Working professionals can drop by on Nov 27 for Art After Work, when the fair will stay open till 10pm with activities like a leather craft class by the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, a Moleskine notebook charm promotion and an art raffle by the Caregiving Welfare Association.

Where: F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard

When: Nov 26 to 29, 2pm to 7pm

MRT: Promenade

Admission: $24, eligible for SG Culture Pass credits

Info: str.sg/ac6w

More Than Human: Making With The Living World

Japanese artist Aki Inomata’s How To Carve A Sculpture uses wood that has been gnawed on by beavers. PHOTO: MARK THOMAS DUGGAN

Singapore mycological design studio Bewilder, the National University of Singapore’s Experimental Marine Ecology Laboratory and Indonesian artist Citra Sasmita are not names one usually expects to see collated in one place. But their diverse specialities are united under one roof at the ArtScience Museum’s latest intriguing offering, which opens on Nov 28.

More Than Human: Making With The Living World was developed by London’s Design Museum and the Future Observatory, the museum’s research and programming initiative that champions green design thinking.

The more than 140 artworks, interactive exhibits and immersive installations here present different ways of thinking of interacting with the environment.

Japanese artist Aki Inomata’s How To Carve A Sculpture, for example, uses wood that has been gnawed on by beavers. An oversized tapestry titled Perceptual Field 7SzzLn6GnY97DSo7hCSLMf, from British and South African artist Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg’s Pollinator Pathmaker project, turns the viewer into the size of a tiny pollinator in a field of flowers.

The Singapore edition will include South-east Asian perspectives from the aforementioned people and institutions.

Where: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

When: Nov 28 to May 16, 2027, daily, 10am to 7pm

MRT: Bayfront

Admission: Singapore residents from $19.50, tourists from $22

Info: str.sg/4xGHT