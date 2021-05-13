Arts festival Sifa reduces audience sizes for some opening weekend shows due to Covid-19 restrictions

SINGAPORE - The Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa) has reduced the audience sizes of some of its opening weekend shows, in the light of the stricter Covid-19 measures that came into force on May 8.

The annual performing arts festival - back from May 14 to 30 - features more than 60 shows.

Some of the live performances that were capped at 250 attendees will now have their audience numbers reduced to 100 per show. These include The Commission, a play by Pangdemonium, Singapore Repertory Theatre and Wild Rice, as well as the concerts A Song For Louis and Be Comforted Now: Bach Cantatas.

Oldham Theatre, the venue for the Singular Screens film programme, will have its audience capacity reduced from 66 to 50. This will affect films such as The Mole Agent, Gunda and Satantango.

These changes were announced on Thursday (May 13) in a media release on Sifa's website.

"Regretfully, Sifa has implemented a refund exercise to meet this reduction, based on date of purchase, starting from patrons who made purchases after the first 100 and 50 tickets respectively," the organisers said.

"Additionally, patrons who received refunds for The Commission and A Song For Louis will receive a complimentary ticket to watch the respective shows via Sifa On Demand, which will be available for viewing on Sistic Live from June 5 to 12. Patrons who were affected by these reductions have been contacted by Sifa's ticketing agent, Sistic."

Meanwhile, the large-scale dance work Cosmogony, originally an outdoor show, will now be live-streamed indoors at the Esplanade Theatre from May 14 to 16. It is free with registration.

Information on changes to the other shows in the festival's programme will be revealed at a later date, pending approval from the authorities.

The maximum number of people allowed at live performances has been reduced from 750 to 250 attendees - or just 100, if there is no pre-event testing. This will be in force till May 30.