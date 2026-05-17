What is the human cost of a wedding dress? Lacrima stretches the limits of patience, but comes with its own satisfaction.

Lacrima

Caroline Guiela Nguyen

Singtel Waterfront Theatre

May 17, 7.30pm

Those in fashion have a proud saying: Beauty is pain. While usually used to encourage perseverance in the asphyxiating waistline or the blister-inducing heels, it takes on much graver meaning in this three-hour durational show that fixes the spotlight firmly not on the wearers, but the makers of luxury dress.

French director Caroline Guiela Nguyen sets out to do what a glitz-and-glamour Hollywood franchise like The Devil Wears Prada (2006 and 2026 ) cannot. Her global sprawl, from the Paris atelier and the women lacemakers of north-western French town Alencon to the embroiderers of Mumbai, India, is unconcerned about stretching the limits of patience.

Scenes are consistently meditative and played out with a certain commitment to torturous realism, as the cogs in the fashion industry are pit in a race against time to create an indulgent wedding dress for the Princess of England.

Yet, the endurance also comes with its own satisfaction, Nguyen imbuing the story with some Netflix-level drama, with the pacing at times more television limited series than theatre.

The end credits documenting that more than 4,600 hours went into the creation of the dress the Princess wore for a mere 27 minutes is also a reminder that time is relative – designers and manufacturers somewhere must be grateful for the invention of photography and videography immortalising their work before they disappear forever into private closets.

Lacrima exposes the immense toll a project like this takes on its makers primarily through the sputtering and imploding life of Marion Nicolas (Maud Le Grevellec), the premier d’atelier at a Paris workshop who has waited her entire career for just such a moment.

There is as well the flipside story of Mumbai embroiderer Abdul Gani (Charles Vinoth Irudhayaraj), the silent artisan ignoring his daughter’s calls and his beleaguered boss Manoj Schandrasekar (Vasanth Selvam), prone to outbursts on the double standards of Western fashion ethics.

A third strand from the perspective of Alencon elderly lacemaker Therese Milano during a campaign to inscribe her craft on the Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage list is a softer one proceeding with some insularity. But here, equally, there is the sense of those in the craft being taken for granted.

Their predecessors are frequently trained from among the deaf and those in asylums. A lacemaker says early 20th-century lacemakers were often deaf because the industry needed those who could keep twisting and braiding as the bombs fell around them during the war.

It all leads to a beautifully staged production, and there is a seamless quality to the way characters change outfits to transition characters or take turns preening and sitting in front of the cameras.

The show is an exercise in live cinema, with fixed cameras maintaining close-ups of actors’ faces at pivotal moments or on the repetitive hands without which there would be no beauty.

Small tweaks to the modular set and a softening of laboratory lights to a more muted orange believably transport audiences across countries, as the glitching, beating soundtrack subtly quickens heartbeats, though the dress samples require more volume and weight to impress. It is a strange let down in an otherwise polished show.

Nguyen is clear-eyed that the consequences for failure increase exponentially with each rung down the hierarchy, where the insistence of dreams over practicality can destroy so many hours of life-impairing work.

It is also workers in Mumbai who must bear the hypocrisy of Western ethical regulations meant, on paper, to protect them. They are public relations crises to be excised, not fixed.

The injunction for the audience to breathe durning a short interval feels a little mannered, and Marion’s story is perhaps too melodramatic by half.

But there is real relief in a final denouement. The audiences exhale, and realises they have been invested all along.

Book It/Lacrima

Where: Singtel Waterfront Theatre, 8 Raffles Avenue

When: Last show on May 17, 2pm

Admission: $48, $68

Info: https://sifa.sg/plan-your-visit/all-programmes/programme-details/festival-stage/lacrima