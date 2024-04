SINGAPORE – A retelling of Moby-Dick using 50 puppets. A multidisciplinary performance inspired by cave visits to Perak and Sarawak. A futuristic post-human soundscape blending Malay and Maori music traditions.

Humans are mere sidekicks in 2024’s Singapore International Festival of Arts, which shifts the spotlight onto the teeming world of animals, landforms and machines in a line-up tackling urgent contemporary issues around climate crisis and technological upheavals.