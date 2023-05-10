Sifa 2023: Talking rice cookers in Jaha Koo’s Cuckoo tell South Korea’s dark history

SINGAPORE – Talking rice cookers take centre stage in Jaha Koo’s Cuckoo and they do more than croon that your rice is ready. These ones smile, sing songs and deliver a dose of social commentary.

“I find them quite beautiful objects. But I wanted to develop their speaking, expression and emotional skills,” says the South Korean artist, who will perform with his modified Cuckoo-brand cookers at the Drama Centre Black Box on May 27 and 28 as part of the Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa).