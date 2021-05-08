Shirkers director Sandi Tan unleashes suburban chaos in new novel Lurkers

SINGAPORE - Sandi Tan's books first unfold in her head as films or television shows.
Her new novel Lurkers mapped itself out as a suburban neighbourhood of genres. In this house, horror. In this house, crime mystery.
SINGAPORE - Sandi Tan's books first unfold in her head as films or television shows.
Her new novel Lurkers mapped itself out as a suburban neighbourhood of genres. In this house, horror. In this house, crime mystery.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.