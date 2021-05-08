Shirkers director Sandi Tan unleashes suburban chaos in new novel Lurkers

Sandi Tan's Lurkers mapped itself out as a suburban neighbourhood of genres.
Sandi Tan's Lurkers mapped itself out as a suburban neighbourhood of genres.PHOTO: CHRIS BERNABEO
Assistant Life Editor
  • Published
    45 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Sandi Tan's books first unfold in her head as films or television shows.

Her new novel Lurkers mapped itself out as a suburban neighbourhood of genres. In this house, horror. In this house, crime mystery.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 