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Concert review

Shi Jia Ao, Natasha Da Costa and Kaelyn Soh shine at President’s Young Performers Concert

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Kaelyn Soh drew a standing ovation for her performance.

Kaelyn Soh drew a standing ovation for her performance.

PHOTO: CLIVE CHOO

Chang Tou Liang

  • The President’s Young Performers Concert showcased Singaporean soloists under 25, featuring rare orchestral works alongside concertos, conducted by Jason Lai.
  • Shi Jia Ao excelled in Berwald’s Konzertstuck, Natasha Da Costa captivated with Ravel’s Sheherazade, and Kaelyn Soh impressed with Korngold’s Violin Concerto.
  • The concert was praised for its diverse repertoire and high-quality performances, attended by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, highlighting rising young talent.

AI generated

Singapore Symphony Orchestra
Victoria Concert Hall
Sept 12, 7.30pm

The annual President’s Young Performers Concert by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra is the ultimate platform for Singaporean classical soloists under the age of 25.

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Classical music

Concert review

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.