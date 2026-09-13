Concert review
Shi Jia Ao, Natasha Da Costa and Kaelyn Soh shine at President’s Young Performers Concert
- The President’s Young Performers Concert showcased Singaporean soloists under 25, featuring rare orchestral works alongside concertos, conducted by Jason Lai.
- Shi Jia Ao excelled in Berwald’s Konzertstuck, Natasha Da Costa captivated with Ravel’s Sheherazade, and Kaelyn Soh impressed with Korngold’s Violin Concerto.
- The concert was praised for its diverse repertoire and high-quality performances, attended by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, highlighting rising young talent.
AI generated
Singapore Symphony Orchestra
Victoria Concert Hall
Sept 12, 7.30pm
The annual President’s Young Performers Concert by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra is the ultimate platform for Singaporean classical soloists under the age of 25.