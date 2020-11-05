Saving pieces of history

Artist Melissa Tan, 31, was outside the Beauty World MRT station a few months ago when she saw a tile sticking out from an eroded pathway.

Intrigued, she pocketed it and just in time because, a week later, the "desire path" where she was walking - an informal path cut across the grass by the feet of pedestrians - was paved over with concrete.

Tan, who often embeds found fragments in her sculptures, believes the marble-like tile had been tossed out when the MRT building was built a few years ago.

For her, walks are important because they are often when such serendipitous discoveries occur.

Road fragments, construction rubble and shards of glass collected during her walks will feature in her abstract sculptures in The Dream From The Other Side (2020), a work-in-progress responding to the changing faces of three neighbourhoods.

The sculptures, which are made of epoxy resin, concrete and other materials, draw on topographical maps of Woodlands, Jurong and Tampines from 1958 and this year.

She describes the act of embedding found fragments as one of preservation.

"I think of insects in amber. It's always interesting to see something that is solidified, preserved in that moment in some substance," says Tan, who has a BA (Fine Arts) from Lasalle College of the Arts.

Her sculptures can be viewed at Woodlands Regional Library till Dec 13 as part of the Singapore Art Museum's Mini Mobile Museum. The roving exhibition will subsequently move to the Jurong and Tampines Regional Libraries.

Among her influences are British land artist Richard Long, known for A Line Made By Walking (1967) where he created a line on a grassy field by repeatedly walking back and forth in it; and Singapore artist Debbie Ding, who spots civil engineering marks on her walks and has collected them in an informal archive.

• For more information about the SAM Mini Mobile Museum, go to str.sg/JuDw