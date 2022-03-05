Russian soprano Anna Netrebko withdraws from Met Opera over Ukraine

NEW YORK • Star Russian soprano Anna Netrebko will withdraw from her upcoming roles at the Metropolitan Opera after declining to "repudiate her public support for Vladimir Putin", the New York institution said on Thursday.

The withdrawal is a major break at one of the world's most prestigious opera companies, where Netrebko, a reigning luminary, has proven a durable headliner and box-office draw.

"It is a great artistic loss for the Met and for opera," said Met general manager Peter Gelb.

"Anna is one of the greatest singers in Met history, but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine, there was no way forward."

The Russian prima donna - who has voiced pro-Kremlin views over the years, and in 2014 posed with a rebel flag in the contested Donetsk region - will no longer play Elisabeth de Valois in the 2022 to 2023 Met performances of Don Carlos.

Mr Gelb told Agence France-Presse that Netrebko will likely never perform again at the Met, where, over the past two decades, she has sung nearly 200 performances.

"It's hard to imagine a scenario in which Anna will return to the Met," he added.

Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska will replace Netrebko in Puccini's Turandot next month and in May.

The Met announced last weekend that it would cut ties with performers and institutions who voiced support for Mr Putin.

Netrebko, 50, has put out recent statements critical of the war in Ukraine, but has not explicitly called out the Russian President.

She has announced that she is taking a step back from performing, postponing a performance at Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie and pulling out of Verdi's Macbeth at the Zurich Opera House.

The Russian superstar's divorce with the Met, America's largest performing arts institution, comes amid a broader reckoning in the arts world over Russian artists' responsibilities to denounce Mr Putin.

Last week, Manhattan's Carnegie Hall axed acclaimed Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, who has frequently collaborated with Netrebko, from its programming. He was later dropped from Paris' Philharmonie, along with a number of other institutions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE