Concert review
Russian pianist Polina Osetinskaya, conductor Gabor Takacs-Nagy delight audiences with Bach and Schumann
Victoria Concert Hall
Feb 13, 7.30pm
Hungarian conductor Gabor Takacs-Nagy stepped in for an unwell Mario Venzago, but the programme of two J.S. Bach keyboard concertos and Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 2 remained, surely to the delight of the audience, eager to hear the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) take on music of a relatively smaller scale.