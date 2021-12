Video art pioneer Nam June Paik was so fascinated by television sets that he created a garden of cathode-ray tube TVs in the 1970s. He also constructed large, human-like robots, using TVs as building blocks.

The Korea-born artist, who bridged Eastern and Western cultures through his work, is considered to be a visionary who predicted aspects of the Internet age, like teleconferencing, and blurred the lines between technology and art.