Roar of women lion dancers

HITTING NEW HEIGHTS: Dancers train to jump between plinths, some standing at more than 2m tall, as part of their performances. As a taekwondo black belt holder, Ms Quyen already had the agility and power to excel at the dance, which has been performed for centuries - largely by men - in Vietnam and other parts of Asia. But to join, she had to overcome resistance from the local community, who believed it was too challenging for a woman. It was her talent that eventually convinced them, she said.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE