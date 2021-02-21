Roar of women lion dancers

There are now 20 women in the troupe. Ms Quyen's performances include a dragon dance (above) outside a newly opened cafe in Can Tho city in southern Vietnam's Mekong Delta. HITTING NEW HEIGHTS (right): Dancers train to jump between plinths, some stan
LEADING THE WAY: Ms Le Yen Quyen is one of the first women to join the Tu Anh Duong lion and dragon dance troupe, where performers mimic the movements of the creatures to bring good luck and dispel evil spirits. The 27-year-old, who has a baby daughter, works as a pharmacist in Vietnam's Mekong Delta.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
There are now 20 women in the troupe. Ms Quyen's performances include a dragon dance (above) outside a newly opened cafe in Can Tho city in southern Vietnam's Mekong Delta. HITTING NEW HEIGHTS (right): Dancers train to jump between plinths, some stan
LEADING THE WAY: Ms Le Yen Quyen is one of the first women to join the Tu Anh Duong lion and dragon dance troupe, where performers mimic the movements of the creatures to bring good luck and dispel evil spirits. The 27-year-old, who has a baby daughter, works as a pharmacist in Vietnam's Mekong Delta.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
There are now 20 women in the troupe. Ms Quyen's performances include a dragon dance (above) outside a newly opened cafe in Can Tho city in southern Vietnam's Mekong Delta. HITTING NEW HEIGHTS (right): Dancers train to jump between plinths, some stan
HITTING NEW HEIGHTS: Dancers train to jump between plinths, some standing at more than 2m tall, as part of their performances. As a taekwondo black belt holder, Ms Quyen already had the agility and power to excel at the dance, which has been performed for centuries - largely by men - in Vietnam and other parts of Asia. But to join, she had to overcome resistance from the local community, who believed it was too challenging for a woman. It was her talent that eventually convinced them, she said.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
There are now 20 women in the troupe. Ms Quyen's performances include a dragon dance (above) outside a newly opened cafe in Can Tho city in southern Vietnam's Mekong Delta. HITTING NEW HEIGHTS (right): Dancers train to jump between plinths, some stan
There are now 20 women in the troupe. Ms Quyen's performances include a dragon dance (above) outside a newly opened cafe in Can Tho city in southern Vietnam's Mekong Delta.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 21, 2021, with the headline 'Roar of women lion dancers'. Subscribe
Topics: 