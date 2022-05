SINGAPORE - With the pandemic still casting a pall over travel, home-grown companies are taking centrestage in this year's Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa) lineup.

Festival director Natalie Hennedige's theme of Ritual has challenged groups to look creatively at ceremonies big and small. They have taken inspiration from heart and home, rooting this year's festival in the rich soil of common cultures and communities. The Straits Times checks out some of the highlights.