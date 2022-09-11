Richard Osman has mum to thank for Thursday Murder Club books

Richard Osman is a famous British quiz-show host. Two years ago, the successful television presenter and producer added another feather to his cap: best-selling crime novelist.

The Thursday Murder Club series follows four residents of a retirement village who meet to solve crimes together.

It all began when Osman, 51, visited his mother several years ago in her retirement community in Sussex, England.

"It was in a beautiful bit of the English countryside, very green, with lakes and woodland and birds singing in the sky. It felt like I was in an Agatha Christie novel. And I thought, well, this would be an amazing place for a murder," he tells The Sunday Times via Zoom from London.

"When I started talking to the other people who lived there - everybody is over 70 - they all had these incredible stories. They'd all done interesting things with their lives, they all had such wisdom. And I thought, if there was a murder here, one of you would solve it."

He started writing his novel the next day. It came out in 2020, and film rights have since been bought by Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin Entertainment.

Osman's The Thursday Murder Club, The Man Who Died Twice and The Bullet That Missed, out this month, have been described as "cosy mysteries" - a subgenre of crime fiction in which violence often happens offstage and the sleuth is an amateur in a small community.

"I dress it up as these four lovely pensioners - they meet once a week and have tea and biscuits. You think, 'I'm reading something cosy', but then I make really awful things happen to them. It feels cosy, but isn't particularly."

His 80-year-old mother's retirement village has been receiving more attention lately.

"I think all the residents there are really enjoying it, and my mum is enjoying it most of all," he says, adding that the seniors have been approaching him with ideas.

"There's an argument (in the village) at the moment: They've a concert hall and the developers want to turn it into more apartments. The residents complained. One of them was telling me: 'This would be a great plot for your book. In the concert hall, there's a balcony, and you could easily push someone off the balcony and kill them.'"

Osman, the younger of two children, grew up in a lower-income household in England. When he was nine, his father walked out on them and his mother had to find work as a teacher to support the family.

After graduating from Cambridge, he entered the television industry and chalked up production credits in programmes for Britain's Channel 4 and the BBC. "From the second I started working in TV, in 1992, I was surrounded by people who did not watch television - middle-class people who grew up not watching the programmes I watched. I found the job incredibly easy because I knew what to do, what people wanted to watch."

He fell into presenting in 2009, when he became co-host of Pointless, a quiz show he had helped create.

Television is the "heartbeat" of Britain, he says. "I sometimes read a book that someone says is 'state-of-the-nation', that it tells us about modern Britain. And I'll read it and I think, no one's watching TV in this book. You can't write about Britain without writing about television."

Because he has an eye condition known as nystagmus, which reduces his vision, Osman finds it hard to read off an autocue, but he plays this to his advantage by "trying to think of different things to say - it keeps it fresh".

He has also opened up about his struggles with food addiction. "We all really understand alcoholism. We really understand drug addiction. With food addiction, we know by looking around us that we have a problem. But when you mention it, people laugh it off or say you should just eat less. That's like saying to an alcoholic: 'You should drink less.'"

The shame around addiction, he adds, is the worst thing about it. "The second you throw some light on it, and you go, okay, that's how my brain is wired - that's when you can get some help."

It is an eventful year for Osman. In April, he announced that he would step down from Pointless to focus on writing, although he continues to host the quiz show House Of Games. In December, he will tie the knot with Doctor Who actress Ingrid Oliver.

Meanwhile, work on the fourth Thursday Murder Club book has begun. Once he is done with that, he will begin a new crime series.

The Friday Murder Club?

"Well, that's not a bad idea, is it? The Friday Manslaughter Club, maybe. It will be a more traditional detective book."

