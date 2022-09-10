Richard Osman has mum to thank for his Thursday Murder Club books

Osman, the younger of two children, grew up in a lower-income household in England. When he was nine, his father walked out on them and his mother had to find work as a teacher to support the family.

After graduating from Cambridge, he entered the television industry and chalked up production credits in programmes for Britain’s Channel 4 and the BBC. “From the second I started working in TV, in 1992, I was surrounded by people who did not watch television – middle-class people who grew up not watching the programmes I watched. I found the job incredibly easy because I knew what to do, what people wanted to watch.”

He fell into presenting in 2009, when he became co-host of Pointless, a quiz show he had helped create.

Television is the “heartbeat” of Britain, he says. “I sometimes read a book that someone says is ‘state-of-the-nation’, that it tells us about modern Britain. And I’ll read it and I think, no one’s watching TV in this book. You can’t write about Britain without writing about television.”

Because he has an eye condition known as nystagmus, which reduces his vision, Osman finds it hard to read off an autocue, but he plays this to his advantage by “trying to think of different things to say – it keeps it fresh”.

He has also opened up about his struggles with food addiction. “We all really understand alcoholism. We really understand drug addiction. With food addiction, we know by looking around us that we have a problem. But when you mention it, people laugh it off or say you should just eat less. That’s like saying to an alcoholic: ‘You should drink less.’”

The shame around addiction, he adds, is the worst thing about it. “The second you throw some light on it, and you go, okay, that’s how my brain is wired – that’s when you can get some help.”

It is an eventful year for Osman. In April, he announced that he would step down from Pointless to focus on writing, although he continues to host the quiz show House Of Games. In December, he will tie the knot with Doctor Who actress Ingrid Oliver.

Meanwhile, work on the fourth Thursday Murder Club book has begun. Once he is done with that, he will begin a new crime series.

The Friday Murder Club? “Well, that’s not a bad idea, is it? The Friday Manslaughter Club, maybe. It will be a more traditional detective book.”

The Bullet That Missed ($37.76) is available at Books Kinokuniya.