Rich in books and history

Besides housing books, these libraries in Hungary are also rich in design and history. For example, the Cistercian Historic Library (above) is located on the second floor of the Cistercian Abbey building in Zirc. Monks began collecting books in the 1
Besides housing books, these libraries in Hungary are also rich in design and history. For example, the Cistercian Historic Library (above) is located on the second floor of the Cistercian Abbey building in Zirc. Monks began collecting books in the 18th century when the abbey was refounded here.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Besides housing books, these libraries in Hungary are also rich in design and history. For example, the Cistercian Historic Library (above) is located on the second floor of the Cistercian Abbey building in Zirc. Monks began collecting books in the 1
The main reading room of the Library of the Hungarian Parliament at the Parliament building in Budapest. The library was founded by the House of Representatives in the late 1860s and was originally at the building of the Hungarian National Museum. It moved to its present location in 1902. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Besides housing books, these libraries in Hungary are also rich in design and history. For example, the Cistercian Historic Library (above) is located on the second floor of the Cistercian Abbey building in Zirc. Monks began collecting books in the 1
The main reading room of the library at the Budapest University of Technology and Economics in Budapest. The library was founded in 1848 and moved to its present-day building in 1909. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Besides housing books, these libraries in Hungary are also rich in design and history. For example, the Cistercian Historic Library (above) is located on the second floor of the Cistercian Abbey building in Zirc. Monks began collecting books in the 1
The main reading room of the University Library and Archives of Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest. The library was founded in 1561 and its present-day building was opened in 1876.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published: 
36 min ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 10, 2021, with the headline 'Rich in books and history'. Subscribe
Topics: 