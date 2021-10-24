Booker Prize: A look at the contenders

Review: Justice, racism and the death penalty examined in thought-provoking tale

From an aviatrix lost to history to climate crisis anxiety, the novels shortlisted for the Booker Prize for Fiction weave together past, present and a bleak future. Who will win the £50,000 (S$92,600) prize on Nov 3? The Sunday Times reviews the six books on the shortlist and speaks to two of their authors

Senior Culture Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Viking/ Hardcover/ 372 pages/ $32.10/Books Kinokuniya

5/5

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on October 24, 2021, with the headline 'Justice, racism and the death penalty examined in thought-provoking tale'. Subscribe
Topics: 