Rent subsidy? GST exemption? Time to experiment with special measures to save bookshops, says book community

SINGAPORE –The same bad news, followed by the predictable public outcry.

For book lovers, Times’ recent closing of its two branches at Plaza Singapura and Waterway Point feels like deja vu, with memories of 2019 – when MPH, Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular shuttered bookstores – still fresh in their minds.

But this latest development has also reignited fresh debate and injected the cause with new urgency. Many in the book community say it is now time to more boldly experiment with new policies before bookstores are erased from Singapore’s landscape.

Some are calling for bookshop rentals to be subsidised and for books to be exempt from the goods and services tax (GST).

Others say a discussion is due about whether the state-of-the-art libraries in Singapore are inadvertently killing bookshops, suggesting that how public funding for books is distributed between the two ecosystems should be relooked.

Sing Lit Station’s new station director, poet and critic Daryl Lim, is of the school that “the problem should now be obvious. It is rent, rent, rent”.

Citing the National Library Board’s (NLB) 2021 study on reading habits, he says Singaporeans are reading markedly more; bookshops struggling is not a reflection of less demand for them.

“We need landlords who are willing to provide discounts due to the unique social value of bookstores and, hopefully, some recognition from the authorities to support this subsidy or discount,” he says. “It is wishful thinking to imagine that bookstores will survive simply on the passion and sacrifices of booksellers.”

He points to landlord YTL subsidising Taiwan bookstore chain Eslite at its The Starhill mall in Kuala Lumpur, reported by The Straits Times.

The Yeoh family – who run YTL – believe in the value of a destination bookstore as a way of differentiating the mall. This led them to grant a generous cut on rent and also guaranteed Eslite a longer tenancy so it can more assuredly invest in the space to enhance shoppers’ experience.

Lim adds: “A rent subsidy is the most effective measure if we, as a society, think there is some social and cultural value to having bookstores around.”

On bookstores’ claim to public monies, he says: “I do think that they have to demonstrate their value, through events that connect readers and writers, through supporting communities. Many bookstores I love have done this.”

Poet Joshua Ip, however, raises the uncomfortable point that Singapore’s public libraries fulfilling their roles “ridiculously well” may be the biggest spectre for bookstores.

“Libraries are far more ubiquitous and conveniently situated than any bookstore chain,” he says. “They have ridiculously vast collections, acquire new titles super-fast and have so much comfortable browsing space and no policy about plastic wrap on books.”

“You can take the books home. You can return them if you don’t like them. Being able to return books is a plus in space-starved Singapore more than anywhere else,” he adds.