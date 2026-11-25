SINGAPORE – The composite interests of Singapore Writers Festival (SWF) director Yong Shu Hoong collected their extravagant returns in 2026.

A record 80,000 festivalgoers attended the final edition of his three-year tenure, a remarkable 26,000 boost from his inaugural offering in 2024, and 10,000 more than the 2025 season.

The spurt is even more stunning for the festival when the numbers are placed in a longer trajectory. Attendance in 2001 was a comparative dwarf at 2,481. Yet in 2022, at a juncture when it felt positively buzzing, the total was still just 46,000, and counted over three weekends instead of the conventional two.

Now radiating out of The Arts House to the Victoria Theatre, National Gallery Singapore (NHG), Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) and even across the river to the borders of the financial district, the annual literary tentpole has transmogrified into a different beast.

Visitors reading outside The Arts House at the Old Parliament on Nov 22. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Its inspirational impact has also never been so visible. There have not been so many people reading in between panels in recent memory. Participants not only occupied the nooks and crannies of The Arts House and the bean bags on its lawn, but also sat simply on the ground in the Victoria Theatre porch and along the Singapore River, where mats and camping chairs were supplied. Not a few Central Business District workers set their bags down after work to join in the reclamation: There is value in conspicuous sit-ins.

Themed Hidden In Plain Sight, the SWF, commissioned by the National Arts Council and organised by the Arts House Group (AHG), was held from Nov 13 to 22. It brought together over 400 local and international authors in more than 200 lectures, panels and workshops to discuss books and writing, with headliners such as Indian-American author Amitav Ghosh and scholar Ruha Benjamin, both passionate humanistic advocates for action and imagination in a dystopian world.

A festival keynote talk by sociologist Ruha Benjamin. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

But the line-up was also given unexpected tailwind by a measure of improbable prescience, primarily manifesting in a candid Stephen Witt, biographer of ousted and now reinstated Nvidia head Jensen Huang. Witt clearly revelled in being suddenly thrust into the limelight and being asked to speculate about his subject’s affairs, to the frustration of some tech bros in attendance hoping for investment insights.

Another underdog headliner was British author Josh Silver, who had been invited in his capacity as a young adult fiction feature until the unstoppable momentum of his adult fiction debut Fruit Fly (2026) obliterated the best-laid plans. SWF duly pivoted, giving him a full-hour dialogue session.

Both are testament to what can come of programmers with deep knowledge of the scene following their instincts instead of blindly chasing trends. Outside the big names, Yong’s broad-church approach, diversifying his theme to crime fiction and journalism, found their targets, as he kept up his tech talks – panels at the intersection of book and technology – and translation thrust, with the number of non-English events up 15% in 2026 compared with in 2025.

Over two weekends, participants could follow migrant and local authors on a “literary walk” in the civic district, watch French-Vietnamese author Thuan turn successively left and right to her two interpreters in French and Vietnamese, take in poet Natalie Wang’s anecdote of how a fengshui master tut-tutted the impact on fertility of the layout of Build-To-Order flats, and commiserate with Singapore sociologist Teo You Yenn and Chinese writer Liang Hong on the pressures of education.

Other statistics for the festival are equally encouraging. An AHG spokesman says those below 40 years old make up 60 % of total participants in 2026 – a proportion that does not skew too young, as in some past editions, nor harbours the problem of “greying” that is common in other countries.

The SG Culture Pass continues to account for 30% of ticket sales to eligible programmes, but equally meaningful is the unprecedented number of brand collaborations that has brought the literary festival mainstream visibility, with SWF becoming an arena for worthwhile commercial influence.

For the first time, Singapore fashion brand Charles & Keith took on the mantle of leading sponsor, directing its funds to supporting women authors. On the sidelines, it also launched its first book club event with The Original Daughter (2025) author Jemimah Wei, with bag and shoe freebies for mostly invited guests. Influencers posed in front of a curated red-book display at the Victoria Theatre, part of a sponsored posh reading lounge.

The Charles & Keith Connects Reading Room, with furniture by Castlery, at Circle Foyer, Level 2 of Victoria Theatre, on Nov 22. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

SPH Media-owned youth culture magazine FZine worked with French luxury fashion house Celine to dress Silver and throw a mixer in his honour.

A Charles & Keith spokeswoman said the brand has already committed to returning as a leading sponsor in 2027. “As a brand that began in Singapore, it feels right that we continue to invest in the creative culture that shaped us.”

Administratively, the SWF team has acquitted itself handsomely, although it will face a headache in 2027 with the ASEAN Summit in November taking precedence in nearby spaces. Despite an increase of 10,000 participants, its use of bigger venues in ACM and NGS ensured traffic flow was equitably distributed, while the chaotic signings of 2025 were firmly relegated to the past with stanchions and dutiful ushers.

Rather, the bottleneck for quality in this edition lay in moderators and interpreters, whose capacities to determine conversations have never been more conspicuous. There were those who impressed with their Herculean efforts: Ruby Thiagarajan earning praise from Silver himself in their dialogue; Amanda Ruiqing Flynn single-handedly holding together a panel comprising as many interpreters as panellists; Singapore-based writer Tue Dinh roped in at the last minute to pull off a Vietnamese interpretation that captured not just meaning, but also spirit.

British author Josh Silver attracted long queues. PHOTO: MOONRISE STUDIO

But there were others who derailed conversations, trapped in their own muddled questions, as well as interpreters bereft of the vocabulary to match the speaker. With multilingualism being one of SWF’s calling cards, it behoves the festival to make further investments in the accurate live interpretation of the four official languages. Its experiment with artificial intelligence translation is, for the moment, laggardly and prone to recalibration mid-sentence.

On his final day, there was a feel-good vibe as the usually stoic Yong gamely gave speeches – “hijacking” time during the closing debate and then once more, spontaneously, in the Victoria Theatre atrium at the closing party – while making a fashion statement in a shirt gifted by his team that read “I can’t wait to be a poet again!”

He has been referred to in the community as the “Kofi Annan of SingLit” after the prodigious former United Nations secretary-general, but Yong’s stable hand should not obscure his wonderful curation that has infused the festival with character that is recognisably his, a masterful flowing into each other of tributaries.

He hands the baton over to old hand Yeow Kai Chai, a former SWF festival director and poet, with the theme of modernist slogan Make It New! and scheduled from Nov 12 to 21, 2027. There is much optimism for this 30th edition. Yong has provided the momentum.