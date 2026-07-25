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Raphael Millet’s Singapore: A Cinematic Portrait a comprehensive survey of 125 years of film-making

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The Asian Film Archive published Raphael Millet’s Singapore: A Cinematic Portrait on its 21st anniversary.

The Asian Film Archive published Raphael Millet’s Singapore: A Cinematic Portrait on its 21st anniversary.

PHOTOS: PARVEEN HASSANBHAI, ASIAN FILM ARCHIVE

Kenneth Paul Tan

  • Raphaël Millet’s book traces 125 years of Singapore cinema, revealing its rich history beyond popular golden age narratives.
  • The book situates Singapore cinema within broader regional and cultural networks, showing its evolution shaped by migration, language, and geopolitics.
  • Films serve as historical archives preserving Singapore’s changing urban landscape, while the Asian Film Archive continues to support restoration and public engagement with this heritage.

AI generated

By Raphael Millet
Film history/Asian Film Archive/Paperback/528 pages/$75 from Asian Film Archive https://asianfilmarchive.org/shop/singapore-a-cinematic-portrait-by-raphael-millet/ 

Any attempt to write a history of Singapore cinema begins with a deceptively simple question. What exactly counts as a Singapore film? Raphael Millet’s Singapore: A Cinematic Portrait, published by the Asian Film Archive (AFA), answers that question with historical breadth and in vivid detail by tracing 125 years of film-making in and about Singapore.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.