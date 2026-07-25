By Raphael Millet

Film history/Asian Film Archive/Paperback/528 pages/$75 from Asian Film Archive https://asianfilmarchive.org/shop/singapore-a-cinematic-portrait-by-raphael-millet /

Any attempt to write a history of Singapore cinema begins with a deceptively simple question. What exactly counts as a Singapore film? Raphael Millet’s Singapore: A Cinematic Portrait, published by the Asian Film Archive (AFA), answers that question with historical breadth and in vivid detail by tracing 125 years of film-making in and about Singapore.