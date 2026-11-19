Esplanade Theatre Studio

Nov 18, 8pm

Those who miss the good old days of Singaporean sitcoms like Under One Roof (1995 to 2003) will find plenty of laughs and television- style humour in HuM Theatre’s comedy of crammed co-living and newlywed errors. Former TV actress Daisy Irani Subaiah – who is director and also acts as a droll mother – knows how farce works.