Theatre review
Rafta Rafta’s comedy of newlywed errors oozes Singaporean sitcom charm
- HuM Theatre’s Rafta Rafta is a funny, Singapore-style sitcom about newlyweds Wei Lin and Atul living with the Dutt family.
- The play focuses on family pressure, awkward bedroom troubles and young love, with strong performances from Daisy Irani Subaiah and Subin Subaiah.
- It mixes family-friendly comedy with bolder themes, while also highlighting a real issue: many young Singaporeans now want different housing options and more space.
AI generated
Esplanade Theatre Studio
Nov 18, 8pm
Those who miss the good old days of Singaporean sitcoms like Under One Roof (1995 to 2003) will find plenty of laughs and television-style humour in HuM Theatre’s comedy of crammed co-living and newlywed errors. Former TV actress Daisy Irani Subaiah – who is director and also acts as a droll mother – knows how farce works.