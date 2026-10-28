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Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical comes to Esplanade Theatre in April for Pesta Raya 2027

SINGAPORE – Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical will be the blockbuster attraction for the Esplanade’s Pesta Raya – Malay Festival Of Arts 2027.

The show will be on at the Esplanade Theatre from Apr il 9 to 11. The 20-year-old musical with music and lyrics by Singaporean composer Dick Lee will be directed by Malaysian co-creator Tiara Jacquelina, who was the driving force behind the 2004 film adaptation of the beloved story as well as its 2006 stage adaptation.

The 2026 revival, which will also be staged at Malaysia’s Jeffrey Cheah Performing Arts Centre from Oct 31 to Nov 15, sold out its run in just two hours when tickets went on sale in August.

The work tells the story of Javanese princess Gusti Puteri Retno Dumilah, who catches the eye of Melaka’s Sultan Mahmud. He sends the legendary hero Hang Tuah to ask for her hand in marriage. Hang Tuah and the princess of Gunung Ledang fall in love and have to choose between personal desire and their duty to their kingdoms.

The star-studded cast for the show features Aisha Retno and Mila Mohsin alternating in the role of the princess. Pop singer Aisha is making her musical theatre debut while actress Mila has already racked up multiple credits in musical theatre, film, television and voice acting.

The role of Hang Tuah will be played by Aqasha, who was part of the original 2006 company.

BookIt/Puteri Gunung Ledang The Musical

Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Apr il 9 to 11, 2027; Friday 8pm, Satur day 2.30pm and 8pm, Sunday 2.30pm.

Admission: $55 to $175 (VIP package with meet-and-greet sessions with the cast, $250). Priority bookings for Esplanade&Me members will be open from Nov 4 to 10.

Info: https://www.esplanade.com/whats-on