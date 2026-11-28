SINGAPORE – Nearly 30 years after Ethos Books founder Fong Hoe Fang began his publishing career by launching three poetry collections in 1997, he is calling time with a wry act of symmetry.

During the Singapore Writers Festival 2026, the 72-year-old unveiled his parting gift to the Singapore poetry scene with new collections by poets Aaron Lee, Toh Hsien Min and Koh Beng Liang, all poets in their 50s.

The triptych is lovingly designed in an unusual hardcover format by his independent imprint, Dakota Books, and is a re-assertion by poets who have not released new solo work for over a decade. In Koh’s case, the hiatus extends to 24 years.

“I’m getting pretty old. I’m getting tired,” Fong, who encountered cynicism when he embarked on poetry publishing, says of his retirement. “I want to focus on other parts of my life now, like looking after my grandchildren and spending more time with my family.”

For his farewell, he chose poets who have walked in step with him since the late 1990s, when there were still snide comments about Singapore being a cultural, and poetic, desert.

Lee, who was part of the original trio of poets together with Alvin Pang and David Leo, is responsible for the most hefty offering: Star-Grazing contains poems from his earlier collections that are out of print, and newer poems.

Toh’s What These Things Represent is a series of sonnets about relationships, while Koh’s Signal To Noise tackles more varied themes, incorporating some of the unique language from his background as a tech and software professional.

With so many poetry collections published every year now, looking back was appropriate, Fong says.

Yet, even in 1997, the pessimism was overblown, he notes. All three collections – Pang’s Testing The Silence, Leo’s One Journey, Many Rivers and Lee’s A Visitation Of Sunlight – immediately sold 300 to 400 copies upon release. Over the years, each title moved a further 1,000 copies.

“I remember being a bit disappointed in the sales but publishers at the London book fair looked at me in astonishment and said, ‘Oh my goodness, they are bestsellers’. They sell the same number in their much bigger countries and they had to work very hard,” Fong says. Nonetheless, he adds: “I’m hoping for more this time.”

Star-Grazing: New And Selected Poems by Aaron Lee. PHOTO: DAKOTA BOOKS

Lee, 54, who describes the new collection as a full-circle moment with Fong, says the last decade has seen him become more interested in exploring themes of indigeneity and the connection between islands. His last collection was Coastlands (2014), which already reflected some of this interstitial focus.

His wife, Namiko Chan Takahashi, is an artist who has dedicated herself to Hawaiian arts – its hula dances and ceremonial protocols . “Hawaii is also a spiritual home for me,” Lee says. “Singapore is among islands in the Malay world and part of the Pacific.”

This interest in the maritime world manifests, for example, in a poem from the perspective of Enrique the Black, a personal slave and interpreter for Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan who is claimed by the Philippines as an indigenous Visayan.

But more broadly, this more interconnected outlook is also congenial to Lee’s interest in building bridges. Some poems are lyrics he has been commissioned to write for choral songs. “My creative energies bend outwards to collaboration.”

Over the years, he has deepened his attitude of looking closely at the natural world, the city and the people he loves. “Being a good artist is an act of foster care. Paying attention is a kind of prayer.”

Toh Hsien Ming’s What These Things Represent. PHOTO: DAKOTA BOOKS

The sonnets of Toh, 51, meanwhile, have survived a “Darwinian” process of culling. Numbering 32, they were the survivors of multiple rounds of elimination by Toh over some 15 years from 200-odd sonnets.

That is a 16% publishing rate, Toh says with a hint of pride. “Putting a book together is like running a marathon. You don’t just show up at the start line. You train for it.”

Toh’s last local solo collection was Means To An End in 2008, shortlisted for the Singapore Literature Prize, though he also has a French-English collection Dans Quel Sens Tombent Les Feuilles, published in Paris in 2016.

The long editorial process, which he likens to stirring kaya until it alchemises almost instantly from liquid to custard form, is a result of his rigorous belief that each collection must have its own governing aesthetic. The earliest sonnet was written in 1998, and the latest in 2026.

His persona is adeptly manipulated into various morose situations and ponderings. He writes of a lover: “I wouldn’t take away this rough and rude/dynamic even if your life depended/on it, though you know that if I could/do anything for your good I would gladly.”

Toh recommends that readers should not attempt to read these biographically. He has done a count: Of the 32, 22 are completely fictional. Five start with real events but morph into something unrecognisable. The remaining five are attempts to capture something that really transpired.

Signal To Noise by Koh Beng Liang. PHOTO: DAKOTA BOOKS

Meanwhile, Koh’s belated follow-up to his debut Last Three Women (2002) has taken a long time because the poet is a self-confessed procrastinator who reached for all sorts of excuses – “learning the cello, changing jobs” .

The capstone to the 50-year-old’s collection, the titular Signal To Noise, harbours the regret of becoming middle-aged and is a retort to his Self Portrait in his debut – “I wish I were a Japanese temple,/torn apart and rebuilt identically every/two decades.”

Koh’s sardonic self-reflections and observations come with a side of computer and scientific jargon. A cycle of poems titled Travelling Saleswoman, an elegy of corporate life and its loneliness, is a twist on the computer science problem of the travelling salesman, about a salesman optimising his route to various cities.

Though like those most familiar with cutting-edge tech, there is a simultaneous revulsion towards it. He writes: “There is no view count on this poem./It is living in carbon, not silicon.”

There are analogues between how he approaches poetry and coding. “You need a certain taste and style. You are also finding the most elegant way to convey something.”

He also teases a possible upcoming compilation of bad multilingual puns. “I don’t tend to take things so seriously.”

Fong says the poetry he used to publish and the poems today are worlds apart. Then, poets continued to be recognisably influenced by English poets like John Keats and John Donne .

“It’s a different time and place now, and the voices are just as passionate, just as elegant,” Fong says. The choice of hardcover is a harking back to earlier publishing practices where publishers typically first released books in hardcover , before a softcover edition much later .

“I wanted to make a statement that we still believe in this. It is aesthetically much better. I want to give the people who support the literary scene something to hold and to appreciate.”