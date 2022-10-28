Prince Harry’s memoir, to be published in January, titled Spare

NEW YORK - Prince Harry will release a tell-all memoir in January, his publisher said on Thursday, with the highly-anticipated account of life in the British monarchy and after he quit royal duties landing just four months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The book by Harry – who now lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle – comes at a sensitive time.

There has been intense speculation that prince could draw back the veil on palace life and offer damaging revelations, or pull his punches in the aftermath of Elizabeth’s death in September as Britain adjusts to its new head of state, King Charles III.

Titled Spare, the memoir will hit the shelves on Jan 10, 2023.

“We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex,” Penguin Random House said on Twitter.

A photo of Harry looking directly into the camera features on the cover, along with the words “Prince Harry” and “Spare”.