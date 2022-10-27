Prince Harry’s memoir is due in January. How explosive will it be?

NEW YORK - It seemed like a sure thing, or as close to a sure thing as is possible in book publishing: Prince Harry, who was living in self-imposed exile after his stormy exit from the British royal family, was writing a tell-all.

After months of frenzied speculation, the book has a publication date: Jan 10, 2023, according to industry executives.

The memoir, the first in a competitive multi-book deal with Penguin Random House, was initially scheduled for late 2022 and expected to be a blockbuster.

It was part of a broader push by Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to build their brands as media moguls: Beyond the book contract, with a rumoured price tag of at least US$20 million (S$28 million), the couple signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Their star power – and willingness to speak with unusual, unflattering candour about a subject often veiled in secrecy – was on display during a 2021 interview with American talk-show host Oprah Winfrey, which drew more than 17 million viewers in the United States alone and included accusations that the royal family failed to support the couple amid tabloid attacks and made racist remarks when Meghan was pregnant, musing about how dark the baby’s skin would be.

Much has changed since.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, any attacks the memoir might make on members of the royal family, or the monarchy, could strike many readers as unseemly.

Harry, 38, has gotten cold feet about the memoir’s contents at various points, book industry executives with knowledge of the process told The New York Times, and the project has been shrouded in rumours, delays and secrecy.

The memoir will be published at a delicate moment for the British monarchy and public, which is still adjusting to King Charles III and reeling from economic and political instability.

Its release also thrusts Harry into an impossible situation.

Damaging revelations could hurt the monarchy and his relationship with his family. But holding back could dampen sales, making it more difficult for his publisher to recoup its considerable costs – and could erode Harry’s self-made image as the rebellious, truth-telling prince.

“Is his goal to enhance his celebrity with a certain sector of the public, or is it to repair the rift with his family?” said literary agent Matt Latimer, co-founder of the Javelin agency, which represents politicians and public figures like Mr James Comey, the former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Mr John Bolton, the former US national security adviser.

“Those are competing goals to some extent, and it’s hard to do both.”

Penguin Random House declined to comment. A representative for Harry and Meghan also declined to comment.