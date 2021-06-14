Press Pause: Arts shows on hold or called off due to Covid-19 restrictions

SINGAPORE - Keep track of the shows which have been cancelled or postponed due to tightened Covid-19 measures.

The Mother

Pangdemonium is postponing the run for the last of playwright Florian Zeller's trilogy. Originally slated to open on June 18, the show starring Janice Koh will now do so on Aug 4.

The company said in a statement that the move to phase three (heightened alert) came too late for it to do justice to the production.

Sistic will be in touch with customers who have bought tickets.

Lungs

The Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) will be pushing previews for playwright Duncan Macmillan's fast-paced romantic comedy to June 21. The show starring Oon Shu Ann and Joshua Lim was originally scheduled for preview from June 19.

SRT's managing director Charlotte Nors said ticket sales had been healthy. "The first two weeks are already almost full, so we are adding another two weeks to the run."

Patrons will have to take a free antigen rapid test at the venue. Those who have received their second vaccination shot 14 days before the date of the performance are exempt from pre-event testing.

The Little Company's The Play-Makers is postponed until further notice. Ms Nors said SRT is working with schools to find the best date to stage the work.

For more details, go to this link.

M1 Contact Dance Festival

Performances for the contemporary dance festival are cancelled at venues and instead will be streamed live online. Shows will be accessible either through T.H.E Dance Company's YouTube page or Sistic Live. Classes are also rescheduled.

For more details, go to T.H.E's website.