Poet Wong May wins acclaim

After years in the shadows, poet Wong May is finally having her time in the sun.

Wong, who grew up in Singapore and now lives in Ireland, was one of eight writers who won the prestigious Windham-Campbell Prize last month.

"This is a complete surprise, and miraculous coming from America," says the poet and painter, who is 78 this year. "I have gone underground with my poetry for 40 years."

The US$165,000 (S$224,900) English-language award is administered by Yale University. This year's winners include Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga and American writer Margo Jefferson.

"It is actually difficult for me to say 'My name is Wong May'," Wong says in a video taken for the prize. "I want to take my person out of it. I think we are too full of ourselves as writers and poets, and the self is such a pain."

Wong was born in Chongqing, China, in 1944, and came to Singapore from Hong Kong with her mother in 1950.

She graduated from the University of Singapore and did a Master of Fine Arts at the University of Iowa, participating in its Writers' Workshop.

She moved to Dublin in 1978, several years after marrying the Irish physicist Michael Coey, with whom she has two sons.

Her latest book, In The Same Light (2022), features 200 poems from the Tang dynasty translated in her abstract, painterly style.

"In Chinese culture, painting and poetry have always been one art," she says in a two-month e-mail exchange with The Sunday Times.

"Pick up a scroll, a vase or a fan and you will find the picture is always countersigned by the words of poets, is often used to illustrate a poem or refers us to a well-known quote. So we would paint a poem or do a picture in words. This is our heritage."

She had a literary childhood. Her mother, the late Wang Mei Chuang, wrote poetry in the classical Chinese style, taught at Chung Cheng High School and recited Tang poems.

When Wong was seven, her mother referred her to an untitled Tang poem by Li Shangyin - the source of the famous lines "shen wu cai feng shuang fei yi, xin you ling xi yi dian tong".

She told her: "If you don't get this, you can forget poetry."

Wong, who recounts this in her book, translates the lines as follows: "Grounded, the body, I fear/ Is no phoenix,/ No hope for wings, singular or paired-off./ But the heart/ The heart, set/ On the point of/ A rhino's horn,/ What will it not transmit, disclose?"

The rhino, she notes, was seen as a magical being in Tang China, not unlike the unicorn in mediaeval Europe.

Her mother was not the only literary person with a formative influence on her.

Famous poet and calligrapher Pan Shou, a family friend, was "a father figure" when she was growing up in Singapore, she says.

Pan was a business associate of her father - whom she believes died in the 1960s in Hong Kong, where he had a second family.

Wong, a playful writer, has several other books of poems, including Picasso's Tears (2014), Superstitions (1978), Reports (1972) and A Bad Girl's Book Of Animals (1969). Picasso's Tears gathers poems she had written between 1978 and 2013.

Wong, who cites Spanish painter Pablo Picasso as one of her influences, paints under the name Ittrium Coey.

"It had seemed easier being a mother who paints than a mother who writes poetry when the children were little," she says. "Now after 40 years, looking over the work, I actually like myself better as a painter than a poet."

Her earliest recollections of Tang poetry are like "the first room of one's living memory". To this day, she says, she cannot quite tell Li Shangyin's poems apart, but various lines come back to her involuntarily.

"You revisit the dwelling, try to make out in the dark - touching a chair, the bed, a window - where you first encountered Li Bai or Du Fu. The Tang poems I translated are in a sense an inventory."

Asked which Tang poets she would have most wanted to befriend, she says: "Du Fu, the most human and forgiving, and Wei Ying-Wu for much the same qualities. And Li He? Li He is too exciting. I would love to meet his mother, have a chat."

Wong is relatively unknown in Singapore. While some of her early poems appeared in Seven Poets - a 1973 anthology featuring luminaries from Singapore and Malaysia such as Edwin Thumboo, Lee Tzu Pheng and Wong Phui Nam - she eventually faded into obscurity.

There has been more critical attention in the past decade. Some of her poems were collected in the 2019 anthology, To Gather Your Leaving.

Its co-editor, Singapore poet Boey Kim Cheng, says the Windham-Campbell Prize is "an overdue acknowledgement of (Wong's) distinctive poetic voice".

Boey, 56, describes Wong as "cosmopolitan". He is confident she would have achieved the canonical status of Thumboo and Lee had she remained in Singapore.

"Her diasporic path took her to the US and then Ireland, away from Singapore and the literary scene here.

"That, along with the fact that her books were published in the US and didn't enjoy good distribution, and hence no critical attention in Singapore, meant she was all but forgotten here," he adds.

"Also, her poetry always pushes the boundaries of meaning and form, and can come across as difficult and cryptic.

"Like (poet) Arthur Yap, she leans more towards the abstract and experimental, resisting narrative and offering few autobiographical glimpses," he says, noting that Singapore appears chiefly in her poem Kampong Bahru, 1975.

A video of her studio on the Windham-Campbell website reveals something quintessentially Singaporean: jars of Tiger Balm.

Wong, who holds an Irish passport, misses Singapore sometimes.

"Many years ago - on renewing my passport - I was told the Singapore Government no longer permits dual citizenship, a severance which still pains me."

She is now working on a stained-glass polyptych responding to the war in Ukraine. Titled The Kharkiv Madonnas, it also features the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The glass will bear a black crack with the words, "The Deserving Refugees".

"How can art be not political?" she says. "We are all of us political, knowingly or unknowingly."

• In The Same Light: 200 Tang Poems For Our Century (£17.99 or S$32 for paperback; excluding shipping costs; £14.39 for e-book) is available at Carcanet Press (www.carcanet.co.uk).