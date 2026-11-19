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Author Pooja Nansi talk about her favourite books at the Singapore Writers Festival Salon on Nov 18.

SINGAPORE – Pooja Nansi reads her childhood Enid Blyton books to her six-year-old daughter and she does not skip the lines that have not aged well. Instead, she stops and asks her daughter what she thinks.

The poet and educator, 44, refuses to read the sanitised editions of the books. In recent years, the once beloved children’s author has come under fire for her racist, sexist and xenophobic views.

“I feel we can’t just erase what someone’s written with the beliefs that they wrote it with, and then impose 21st century views on it,” Nansi told an audience at COMO Cuisine at COMO Orchard on Nov 18.

Her daughter’s thoughts on the dated passages: “It’s stupid.”

Nansi agrees, but added that the problematic lines have not dulled the magic of the stories. She sees no contradiction in loving a book while rejecting its author’s views.

“When it comes to literature, we are not in the business of purity,” she said. “We are in the business of complication. We’re in the business of learning to live with complexity.”

At the session devoted to the women writers who shaped her work, part of the ongoing Singapore Writers Festival, commissioned by the National Arts Council and organised by the Arts House Group , she said readers can love the Harry Potter stories and still reject J.K. Rowling’s views on transgender issues.

As an aside, she joked that if she had as much money as the British novelist, she would buy an expensive house in the country and stay quiet.

The audience was lively as guests loosened up over a steady flow of wine and canapes. M oderator Jaryl George Solomon put a series of contentious statements to Nansi, the festival director from 2019 to 2023. He handed her two hand-drawn signs saying “Preach” and “Prosecute”, and asked the audience to raise hands to agree or disagree, or share their opinion. When Solomon asked for titles of culturally significant but difficult books, someone shouted Finnegan’s Wake, Irish author James Joyce’s famously abstruse work.

One statement that divided the audience was whether students can genuinely appreciate the books they are examined on.

Nansi, who teaches creative writing at Nanyang Technological University, said it depends on how they are taught. “Close reading is an incredibly important skill because it allows you to dig into the text,” she said. But exam culture, she added, can train students to chase correct answers rather than form their own views.

Asked by an educator in the audience how to encourage students to read more, she recommends letting young readers pick their own material, whether graphic novels, long articles or song lyrics, to explore what they are interested in.

This approach takes their reading beyond the canon. Decisions about the canon, the list of classics readers are told they must read, are never neutral, she observed . Power, class, gender and access shape them.

“I think it’s much more fun in your reading life to figure out what your canon is,” she said. “Everybody can have different canons that work for them, and that canon can also shift as you change.”

Author Pooja Nansi (left) speaking at the Singapore Writers Festival Salon on Nov 18. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Her own list leans local, and includes Cyril Wong, Alfian Sa’at, Tania De Rozario, Shivram Gopinath and Dave Chua.

Beyond Singapore, the writers who inspired her include Anne Sexton, who began writing at 29, and wrote with explicit honesty about female loneliness in the 1960s.

“Her poetry always gives me courage, even today,” Nansi said.

She is also inspired by Lucille Clifton, whose poems celebrate the ageing body, and the essays of Audre Lorde.

“When Lorde said anger is loaded with information and energy, I was like, oh, I understand why I’m so irritated all the time. It’s trying to tell me something. It changed my relationship to myself, and my impetus for speaking and writing.”

Reading, she added, remains one of the last autonomous spaces for the mind, free of ads and algorithms.

Book it/Singapore Writers Festival

Where: Various venues

When: Nov 13 to 22, various timings

Admission: Festival pass priced at $30. Early-bird promotion price of $24 is from Sept 29 to Oct 18. Eligible for Culture Pass credits

Info: www.singaporewritersfestival.com