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Poet Anne Lee Tzu Pheng makes the case for modern art in her new book

Poet and Cultural Medallion recipient Anne Lee Tzu Pheng is launching her latest book at the Singapore Writers Festival.

SINGAPORE – An interview request to poet Anne Lee Tzu Pheng is met with a polite counter-proposal for an e-mail interview.

The Cultural Medallion recipient, who turned 80 in May, says frankly over e-mail: “I am now officially ‘old’ and, so far, it’s not been very inspiring to say the least.”

She adds a smiley emoticon with a bead of sweat, bringing to mind her characteristically self-deprecating tone.

Generations of students who sat through her English Literature classes at the National University of Singapore, where she taught for more than 30 years, will remember her soft-spoken manner and quiet demeanour.

Lee confesses she has been suffering poor health in recent times, “so I’ve been trying to have quieter and calmer days, cutting down a lot on meetings and social events”.

But she will make an exception for the launch of her new book, Seeing The Unseen: Discovering The Poetry In Modern Art, at the Asian Civilisations Museum on Nov 22.

The event, part of the ongoing Singapore Writers Festival, will also feature fellow Cultural Medallion recipient Lin Gao, who is launching his book White Transcendence . Both volumes are published by Ethos Books.

Despite suffering from what she downplays as “cardiac discomfort”, Lee has nonetheless put together a new book. Readers who know her for her thoughtfully incisive, carefully calibrated poetry, which she puts out at long intervals, will be surprised by the new work.

The author of 10 books last published in 2018. Common Life: Drawings And Poems was a collaboration with artist Ho Chee Lick, which included sketches by the latter.

Seeing The Unseen is a non-fiction endeavour, part memoir, part essay, part critical exercise. It is also, in some ways, a polemic in defence of modern art, a form which some might consider as abstruse and forbidding as poetry.

Lee herself describes the book as “an extended personal essay and not an academic exploration where a certain decorum is expected”. She adds disarmingly: “I see the book as fairly messy, you know. Struggling with bouts of illness is not the best state of mind to be writing in.”

While the book itself took about 18 months to pull together, the thoughts and opinions expressed within it are the product of Lee’s lifelong passion for not just words, but also music and visual arts.

She says: “I was increasingly aware of a bucket of sweets in my life that I wanted to empty out, sort out, just to understand their significance.

“Foremost was the recognition that there had been, all along, two stable influences on what I see as my vocation – writing – and these were two things I greatly loved without being able to be artists in them – music and painting.”

While she has consistently incorporated music in her poetry, referring to the “organic” music in her writing, she wanted to explore in this book the essential link between poetry and painting.

“I realised it was not something one can consciously map, but being aware of it, without the exact way to name it, is to ‘see the unseen’. The link was something I knew intuitively – such things are the hardest to put into words,” she says.

“I thought I would try. Perhaps it would help others be less afraid to make the effort to discover what is, after all, one of the most remarkable aspects of having an imagination.”

Varied typography and layouts

The unexpected direction of this new work is evident from the first chapter, where the text is laid out with different typography and quirky layouts. Lee demurs: “I don’t think I did it well, but it was to suggest that the work had a light-hearted side.”

Another signal to lightheartedness is the use of illustrations by another academic-turned-author, Gwee Li Sui. Says Lee: “I thought Gwee’s cartoony characters would help lighten the book. I have always admired Gwee’s work. So, yes, I did ask him to have some of his quirky cartoony figures interspersed in the book.”

While her book mentions well-known artists such as Marc Chagall and Rene Magritte, Lee professes a special fondness for Italian painter Giorgio Morandi, whose work “gives me a lot of deep calm”.

It is easy to see the resonances between Morandi’s meticulously arranged still life paintings of everyday objects and Lee’s own writing, which often dissects ordinary subjects with unexpectedly lapidary clarity.

She says: “There will be some who will say his work is boring, always about the same things, but it’s art that teaches us to be still and pay attention. Often a welcome respite from the clamour and frenetic movement of life everywhere we look.”

The devout Catholic, who acknowledges a divine hand guiding her writing, says writing prose or non-fiction is easier than poetry. But she is quick to add: “I still view much of what I write, whether poetry or prose, with considerable surprise… ‘What, did I write this?’

“When I write, a high degree of clarity and accuracy in what I mean to say is extremely important. I am not always certain I manage this intention successfully.”

What is clear in her new book, however, is a concerted effort to convince readers of the centrality of art to life and an earnest emphasis on demystifying Art with a capital A for the unconverted.

She says: “If we can put self-censorship aside and pay attention with an open and receptive imagination to any art work – poem or painting – we may find something in both that grows us spiritually (I’m not talking about faith) but simply the life within us that responds to beauty and truth.”

Quite simply, she adds, it is the joy that Art brings. “Art, to me, is pleasure – all genres. It’s what we human beings make to keep sane and as whole as possible.”

In these disquieting times, such simple faith in the capacity of art to heal and bring pleasure seems all the more central to a whole life.

Lee notes: “I think we need more awakening and reinforcing of this capacity in us – to love and long for truth and beauty – in order to counter the forces that around us celebrate the tawdry, fake, toxic and death-dealing.”

Book it/Book Launches – Seeing The Unseen: Discovering The Poetry In Modern Art by Anne Lee Tzu Pheng and White Transcendence by Lin Gao

Where: River Room, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place

When: Nov 22, 1.30pm to 3pm

Admission: Free with registration

Info: str.sg/jPzc