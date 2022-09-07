Playwright Chong Tze Chien takes on epic poem Mahabharata in Kingdoms Apart

SINGAPORE – Playwright-director Chong Tze Chien first encountered legendary British theatre-maker Peter Brook’s famed nine-hour take on the Mahabharata as a young theatre student at the National University of Singapore.

“It took me three days to finish watching the five-hour video version,” the 47-year-old recalls. He confesses sheepishly that he skipped through most of it, but adds: “I was flabbergasted by the scale and imagination, and by the ambition of a nine-hour production. How can anyone sit through that?”