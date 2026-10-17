Playful, painful and pungent Batu examines how women experience and carry histories

Esplanade Theatre Studio

Oct 16, 8pm

In Batu, Indonesian choreographer Ayu Permata Sari and Singaporean choreographer Hasyimah Harith explore how women’s bodies carry and transform inherited traditions through the domestic and ritual significance of grinding stones. Commissioned by Esplanade for da:ns focus – Connect Asia Now, the 75-minute work is most compelling when meaning emerges from encounters rather than theatrical intensity imposed upon them.