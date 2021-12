SINGAPORE - Chua Mia Tee, one of Singapore's most celebrated portraitists, is now the subject of a photography exhibition, which paints a very different picture of the Cultural Medallion recipient - as a husband, father and stroke survivor.

The event marks the debut exhibition of his daughter, Dr Chua Yang, 53, a specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist who says she wants to bring into focus the importance of photographing the elderly.