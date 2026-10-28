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Concert review

Pianist Niu Niu pulls off eight concertos with soul and no showboating

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Pianist Niu Niu at the Esplanade Concert Hall on Oct 27 where he played eight concertos and tried his hand at playing the violin too.

Pianist Niu Niu at the Esplanade Concert Hall on Oct 27 where he played eight concertos and tried his hand at playing the violin too.

PHOTO: VIVA FOUNDATION FOR CHILDREN WITH CANCER

Chang Tou Liang

  • Niu Niu played eight concertos at Viva Concerti, a fundraiser for VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer’s 20th anniversary, with the Metropolitan Festival Orchestra and Chan Tze Law.
  • He impressed with soulful, controlled playing in Tchaikovsky, Chopin, Rachmaninov, Liszt and Beethoven, avoiding showboating and letting the music speak.
  • His best moment was Gershwin’s 'Rhapsody In Blue'; the violin section was weaker, and the night ended with the 'Yellow River Concerto' and three encores.

AI generated

Niu Niu (piano) with Metropolitan Festival Orchestra
Esplanade Concert Hall
Oct 27, 7.30pm

Experiencing eight concertos in a single evening is the musical equivalent of feasting at an international buffet – a guarantee of indigestion. Yet there was method in the madness of this mammoth undertaking by the Chinese former child prodigy pianist Niu Niu (Zhang Shengliang).

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.