Concert review
Pianist Niu Niu pulls off eight concertos with soul and no showboating
- Niu Niu played eight concertos at Viva Concerti, a fundraiser for VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer’s 20th anniversary, with the Metropolitan Festival Orchestra and Chan Tze Law.
- He impressed with soulful, controlled playing in Tchaikovsky, Chopin, Rachmaninov, Liszt and Beethoven, avoiding showboating and letting the music speak.
- His best moment was Gershwin’s 'Rhapsody In Blue'; the violin section was weaker, and the night ended with the 'Yellow River Concerto' and three encores.
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Niu Niu (piano) with Metropolitan Festival Orchestra
Esplanade Concert Hall
Oct 27, 7.30pm
Experiencing eight concertos in a single evening is the musical equivalent of feasting at an international buffet – a guarantee of indigestion. Yet there was method in the madness of this mammoth undertaking by the Chinese former child prodigy pianist Niu Niu (Zhang Shengliang).