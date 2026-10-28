Pianist Niu Niu pulls off eight concertos with soul and no showboating

Pianist Niu Niu at the Esplanade Concert Hall on Oct 27 where he played eight concertos and tried his hand at playing the violin too.

Niu Niu (piano) with Metropolitan Festival Orchestra

Esplanade Concert Hall

Oct 27, 7.30pm

Experiencing eight concertos in a single evening is the musical equivalent of feasting at an international buffet – a guarantee of indigestion. Yet there was method in the madness of this mammoth undertaking by the Chinese former child prodigy pianist Niu Niu (Zhang Shengliang).