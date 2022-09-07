Pianist Margaret Leng Tan gets to be ‘very funny’ in Dragon Ladies Don’t Weep

SINGAPORE – The Esplanade’s new mid-sized venue will be inaugurated in October with a festival headlined by the best and brightest in Singapore’s arts scene.

The opening season, titled In New Light, will feature five new commissions, some of which will test the space’s capabilities with stagings ranging from the traditional proscenium arch to theatre in the round. The Singtel Waterfront Theatre, a much-anticipated flexible space, is the first new standalone building purpose-built for the performing arts since the Esplanade itself opened in 2002.