Photobooks galore at Singapore International Photography Festival

SINGAPORE – Photography enthusiasts should find plenty to savour in this exhibition of more than 90 photobooks by artists from around the world.

The books, available for browsing in a classroom of the former Singapore Chinese Girls’ School in Emerald Hill, are on display as part of the Singapore International Photography Festival (SIPF).

Among them are 30 finalists for the SIPF Photobook Award 2022, 50 books from the Kassel Dummy Award 2022 and a dozen titles that were in the running for the Hong Kong Photobook Dummy Award 2021.

Some 30 finalists, out of 136 submissions, were selected for the SIPF Photobook Award, now in its third edition.

Turkish artist Cemre Yesil Gonenli’s Hayal & Hakikat: A Handbook Of Forgiveness & A Handbook Of Punishment has since won the Best Published Book title. The photos in the book show the hands of prisoners from early 20th-century Turkey, and were drawn from the albums of Abdul Hamid II, one of the last sultans of the Ottoman Empire.