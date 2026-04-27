Philharmonic Chamber Choir deliver touching showcase of Arvo Part’s religious songs

Tintinnabuli!

The Philharmonic Chamber Choir

Chamber @ The Arts House

Apr 26, 5pm

The concert’s title comes from the onomatopoeic Latin term referring to the tinkling and pealing of bells, a showcase of choral music by Estonian composer Arvo Part who celebrated his 90th birthday in 2025 . He is the best-known and most-performed of the so-called “mystic minimalist” composers, the others being John Tavener (England) and Henryk Gorecki (Poland).

Conductor Lim Yau has been Singapore’s most ardent advocate, having directed local premieres of Part’s Te Deum, Third Symphony and Cantus In Memoriam of Benjamin Britten. Leading the 29-member Philharmonic Chamber Choir he founded in the mid-1990s, the hour-long showcase of Part’s a cappella music spanned some 30 years and displayed the widest range of vocal sonorities.

Opening with Da Pacem Domine (Give Peace, Lord, composed 2004), each voiced syllable of the Latin words resounded like a series of rung bells. Spreading through the sections, the illusion of alternating pulsations furthered the haunting quality of tintinnabuli. Conceived after the wake of the Madrid train bombings, the music provided a calming effect and ultimate consolation.

Magnificat (My Soul Doth Magnify The Lord, 1989) or the Canticle of Mary, also in Latin, contained more dissonances in high registers, including whole tones and semitones. These resolved as the music soared in a crescendo, the power of which to humble the mighty and reward the meek and hungry.

Dopo La Vittoria (After The Victory, 1996) was an unusual departure as it was an Italian description of St Ambrose’s Te Deum (Song Of Praise) and its history rather than actual liturgical texts. The mood was more upbeat and jocular, with staccato phrasing at its beginning and closing. In between were expressions of exultation which provided the work’s spine-tingling climaxes.

Nunc Dimittis (Now Lettest Thou Thy Servant Depart, 2001) or Song of Simeon, had more of the trademarked tintinnabulation. From the opening drones, its spare textures interspersed with moments of harmonic beauty built up to a stirring high with the utterance of the word Lumen (Light).

Sung in English, The Woman With The Alabaster Box (1997) related an incident in the Gospels where a sinful woman did not spare her precious ointment on Jesus despite the disdain of onlookers. The austere and subdued tones, delivered with ultimate reverence, told a story of humility, repentence and forgiveness.

Virgencita (Virgin Mary, 2012), inspired by the Virgin Mary of Guadelupe and sung in Spanish, was a prayer of supplication which provided the concert’s most transcendent outburst of faith. Closing the concert was Ja Ma Kuulsin Haale... (And I Heard A Voice..., 2017), sung in Estonian, where “Blessed are the dead” becomes not a statement of grief or mourning, but one of respite and relief.

Despite the venue’s dryish acoustics and high ceiling, the choir coped well to deliver performances that touched the heart and soul. The sedate atmosphere of a church service was maintained from start to end. The audience instinctively knew not to applaud between works despite not being prompted, instead reserving their long and deserved accolades at the very end.