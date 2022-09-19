Phantom Of The Opera, Broadway’s longest-running show, to close

NEW YORK – The Phantom Of The Opera, the longest-running show in Broadway history and, for many, a symbol of musical theatre, will drop its famous chandelier for the last time in February, becoming the latest show to fall victim to the drop-off in audiences since the pandemic hit.

The closing is at once long-expected – no show runs forever, and this one’s grosses have been softening – but also startling, because Phantom had come to seem like a permanent part of the Broadway landscape, a period piece and a tourist magnet that stood apart from the vicissitudes of the commercial theatre marketplace.

But in the year since Broadway returned from its damaging pandemic lockdown, the theatregoing audience has not fully rebounded, and Phantom, which came back strong last autumn, has not been selling well enough to defray its high weekly running costs.

The show will commemorate its 35th anniversary in January, and then will play its final performance on Broadway on Feb 18, according to a spokesman. The cast, crew and orchestra were informed of the decision on Friday.

The show will continue to run elsewhere: The London production, which is even older than the one in New York, closed in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, but then returned, with a smaller orchestra and other cost-lowering reconfigurations, a year later.

A new production opened last month in Australia, and the first Mandarin production is scheduled to open in China next year. Also, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas is working on a new Spanish-language production.

Phantom is an icon of 1980s Broadway, created by three of the most legendary figures in musical theatre history: composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, director Hal Prince and producer Cameron Mackintosh.

All were long devoted to the show – in 2018, when it turned 30, they celebrated with a light show projected onto the Empire State Building in sync with parts of the score; last year, when the show resumed performances after the lockdown, Webber DJ’d a block party outside the theatre. (Yes, there was a remix of the Phantom theme.)

The show, about a mask-wearing opera lover who haunts the Paris Opera House and becomes obsessed with a young soprano, is famous for that chandelier, which crashes onto the stage each night, and is characterised by over-the-top spectacle and melodrama.

When the Broadway production opened on Jan 26, 1988, New York Times critic Frank Rich criticised many elements of the show, but began his review by acknowledging, “It may be possible to have a terrible time at The Phantom Of The Opera, but you’ll have to work at it.”

By 2014, when Times critic Charles Isherwood revisited, the show had won over many of its sceptics.

“Soon after the orchestra struck up those thundering, ominous organ chords, I found my expectations upended, my jaded armour melting away,” Isherwood wrote.

“With the distance of more than a decade – and a couple hundred new musicals – since my last visit, I found myself with a new appreciation for this beloved show’s gothic theatricality.”