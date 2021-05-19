Pause, look and listen to your city

THEATRE

If there ever was a theatrical experience designed to be pandemic-proof, this would be it.

En Route, an audio journey on foot, gets its participants to move around - solo or in pairs - in public spaces while listening to audio tracks and following instructions sent to their mobile phones.

Crafted by Melbourne collective, one step at a time like this, and adapted for the Singapore International Festival of Arts, the immersive work makes the city its stage and the pedestrians and architecture its actors and set.

For about two hours in central Singapore, participants are invited to see the familiar city with fresh eyes, and think about their relationship with it.

It is a fascinating premise.

Early en route, a furtive "guardian", Abel, runs into me and my companion.

He briefs us, hands us headsets, audio players and tote bags and says we can seek help from En Route Central if we ever find ourselves lost - technologically, geographically or psychologically speaking.

And so the journey begins. I plug in my headsets, press "play" and make my way through the city, one step at a time.

My thoughts are syncopated against some introspective, philosophical musings narrated by Singapore actors Shafiqhah Efandi, Zee Wong and Tan Shou Chen, as well as a soundtrack featuring home-grown indie groups such as In Each Hand A Cutlass, SAtheCollective and .gif.

The clever thing about En Route is it makes you realise you are not just seeing the city. You are also being seen, being watched. You are not a step away from the crowd, but part of its fabric.

I stare, searchingly, at the faces I meet on the street, wondering if they might be the bearers of important clues.

Most of the time, I get blank looks. One woman approaches me, but when she opens her mouth to speak, it is to tell me I have been blocking her way.

En Route, I feel, could have done more to anchor itself in the local environment and challenge its participants' perceptions of an area they already know well.

Much of my journey feels like a join-the-dots exercise where I follow a series of instructions taking me from one location to the next, not always cognisant of a more than tenuous relationship between the venue and its audio track.

Sometimes, it is hard to immerse myself in the moment, as I have to keep checking my phone for instructions or fumble with several devices in the heat and humidity.

But there are some memorable moments, which also happen to be the most transgressive ones.

Two of these - involving nondescript doors and staircases - are intimate and well-crafted, with narration that responds sensitively to the spaces and subtly anticipated my reaction to it. I feel spoken to, rather than spoken at.

During such encounters, I begin to marvel at the idea that there is a hidden city running parallel to mine, one with secret rhythms and stories that would make themselves known - if only I took the trouble to pause, look and listen.