Theatre review
Pangdemonium’s 9/11 musical Come From Away finds uplifting fable in ugly tragedy
- Come From Away is a musical about 9/11’s Operation Yellow Ribbon, where over 6,000 passengers were diverted to Newfoundland, Canada.
- Directed by Timothy Koh, it mostly casts politics and its ugliness aside to tell a feel-good story of solidarity.
- Its deceptive simplicity still manages to pack in some 20 characters and give each of them pathos.
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Pangdemonium!
Victoria Theatre
Sept 12, 8pm
Before The Odyssey (2026) director Christopher Nolan’s “sea peoples” there was the “plane people”. Pangdemonium’s final bow is a musical of a subject that on the surface really has no business being marinated in upbeat tunes – the tragedy of 9/11 that ushered in this millennium, with 2026 marking its 25th anniversary.