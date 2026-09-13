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Theatre review

Pangdemonium’s 9/11 musical Come From Away finds uplifting fable in ugly tragedy

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Lim Yu Beng (blue jacket, bald) in a rehearsal for Pangdemonium's last show Come From Away, at theatre company’s studio in Changi on Aug 13.

Lim Yu Beng in a rehearsal for Pangdemonium's last show Come From Away.

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

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Clement Yong

  • Come From Away is a musical about 9/11’s Operation Yellow Ribbon, where over 6,000 passengers were diverted to Newfoundland, Canada.
  • Directed by Timothy Koh, it mostly casts politics and its ugliness aside to tell a feel-good story of solidarity.
  • Its deceptive simplicity still manages to pack in some 20 characters and give each of them pathos.

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Pangdemonium!
Victoria Theatre
Sept 12, 8pm

Before The Odyssey (2026) director Christopher Nolan’s “sea peoples” there was the “plane people”. Pangdemonium’s final bow is a musical of a subject that on the surface really has no business being marinated in upbeat tunes – the tragedy of 9/11 that ushered in this millennium, with 2026 marking its 25th anniversary.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.