SINGAPORE – At 58, well-known Filipino soap actress Pinky Amador is nearly twice the age of Timothy Koh, her director for Pangdemonium’s Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?, the classic 1962 work by American playwright Edward Albee.

“That’s thrilling for me. I think it’s awesome,” the veteran actress says. “I’ve been doing theatre for 41 years. And what fun now to be able to do it on an international stage with a director half my age.”