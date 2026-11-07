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Pan highlights virtuosity and precision of T.H.E. Dance Company dancers

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T.H.E Dance Company’s two-part work by choreographers Kim Jae Duk and Kuik Swee Boon contemplates cultural coexistence and man’s shared humanity.

T.H.E Dance Company’s two-part work by choreographers Kim Jae Duk and Kuik Swee Boon contemplates cultural coexistence and man’s shared humanity.

PHOTO: BERNIE NG

Elizabeth Chan

  • T.H.E Dance Company’s Pán 《盤》 explores cultural meeting and change through two choreographed sections on Korean monk’s dance and transculturation.
  • Kim Jae Duk’s SeungMu shows the dancers in sharp, precise unison, raising questions about discipline, obedience, and whether unity hides individuality.
  • Kuik Swee Boon’s The Notion of Transculturation uses shifting group forms, duets, and audience reactions to suggest cultural contact brings both loss and creation, not easy harmony.

AI generated

Pán 《盤》

The Human Expression Dance Company
Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, Auditorium, Level 9
Nov 6, 3pm

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.