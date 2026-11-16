Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ownership of US$180m Van Gogh painting disputed as it is offered for sale

Art handlers are seen with Vincent van Gogh's Châtaigniers en fleurs in New York City on Nov 6.

NEW YORK – The art market’s grand finale that begins on Nov 16 comes with a US$2.8 billion (S$3.61 billion) forecast – and plenty of drama.

A late-breaking claim by heirs of the Jewish former owner of a Vincent van Gogh landscape has challenged a Sotheby’s auction set for Wednesday of a painting of blossoming chestnut trees, which was expected to sell for about US$180 million.