Ownership of US$180m Van Gogh painting disputed as it is offered for sale
- A Sotheby’s sale of a US$180 million Van Gogh is disputed by heirs, who say it was sold under Nazi-era duress in 1936 and seek a fair solution.
- New York’s major auction houses expect about US$2.8 billion in sales, with strong demand for blue-chip art and more high-value lots than last November.
- Top works this week include Jeff Koons’ private collection, Joseph Yaeger’s rising market, and a rare Gustav Klimt, showing a split between elite art and the wider market.
AI generated
NEW YORK – The art market’s grand finale that begins on Nov 16 comes with a US$2.8 billion (S$3.61 billion) forecast – and plenty of drama.
A late-breaking claim by heirs of the Jewish former owner of a Vincent van Gogh landscape has challenged a Sotheby’s auction set for Wednesday of a painting of blossoming chestnut trees, which was expected to sell for about US$180 million.