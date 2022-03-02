Over 1,000 writers demand Putin end invasion

LONDON/ROME • More than 1,000 writers from around the world, including Salman Rushdie, Margaret Atwood and Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk, have expressed solidarity for the people of Ukraine enduring "their darkest hours".

In a letter organised by campaign group Pen International, and sent also in Ukrainian and Russian, the authors demanded Russian President Vladimir Putin end his invasion of Ukraine.

"We stand united in condemnation of a senseless war, waged by President Putin's refusal to accept the rights of Ukraine's people to debate their future allegiance and history without Moscow's interference," they wrote. "We stand united in support of writers, journalists, artists and all the people of Ukraine, who are living through their darkest hours. We stand by you and feel your pain."

Other signatories included Ms Maria Ressa, a Philippine journalist who won last year's Nobel Peace Prize jointly with Mr Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of Russian opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

Meanwhile, the curator and artists of Russia's pavilion at the Venice Biennale have resigned over the war in Ukraine, organisers said on Monday, hailing their "act of courage".

Artists Kirill Savchenkov and Alexandra Sukhareva, as well as curator Raimundas Malasauskas "resigned from their positions, thereby cancelling the participation in the 59th International Art Exhibition", which runs from April 23 to Nov 27, said organisers.

In an Instagram post, Russia-born Savchenkov said: "There is nothing left to say, there is no place for art when civilians are dying under the fire of missiles, when citizens of Ukraine are hiding in shelters, when Russian protesters are getting silenced."

The biennale said it "expresses its complete solidarity for this noble act of courage and stands beside the motivations that have led to this decision, which dramatically epitomises the tragedy that has beset the entire population of Ukraine".

It added in a press statement: "La Biennale remains a place where peoples meet in art and culture, and condemns all those who use violence to prevent dialogue and peace."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE