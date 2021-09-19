Other titles to check out

THE UPPER WORLD

By Femi Fadugba

Penguin Books/Paperback/346 pages/$18.56/ Major bookstores

Two teenagers, both living in Peckham, London, but existing a generation apart, are connected by a single event - a bullet fired in an alleyway.

In 2020, Esso discovers he can glimpse the future and becomes haunted by the vision of the bullet. In 2035, foster child Rhia searches for answers about the parents she never got to meet.

British-Nigerian quantum physicist Fadugba is turning heads with this thriller, which has been picked up for a Netflix film adaptation co-produced by and starring Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya.

EMPIRE OF THE VAMPIRE

By Jay Kristoff

Harper Voyager/Paperback/724 pages/$33.17/ Major bookstores

Kristoff, the New York Times best-selling author of The Nevernight Chronicle trilogy (2016 to 2018), draws fresh blood with this doorstopper of a saga.

In a world where 27 years have passed since the last sunrise, humanity is losing the war against vampires. Gabriel de Leon, the last silversaint - a member of a holy brotherhood that fights the vampires - tells his story from captivity.

THE LAST GRADUATE

By Naomi Novik

Del Rey/Hardcover/385 pages/$42.61/ Major bookstores from Sept 28

This is the second instalment of Novik's Scholomance trilogy, set in a magical academy where you graduate - or literally die trying.

Cantankerous protagonist El was revealed in the first book, A Deadly Education (2020), to possess destructive powers on a staggering scale.

While this makes her a hot prospect for a graduation alliance, it also means the school has it out for her in her final year, slamming her with an impossibly difficult syllabus, a ridiculous timetable and a constant barrage of attacks from monstrous maleficaria.

As graduation looms, El lights on a radical plan that could alter magical society forever - what if, instead of the cut-throat competition that is all they have ever known, the entire cohort attempted to graduate together?