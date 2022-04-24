... or connect online over good reads

Who says online bookshops cannot have that human touch?

Wormhole (wormhole.com.sg), a Web bookstore founded in October, accompanies every order with a personal note, recommends books on Instagram, and plans to run quiz nights, a book club and other physical pop-up events.

Admittedly, going online was not its first choice. Its founders - who met when they were studying business marketing at the Singapore Institute of Management - had wanted a bricks-and-mortar store.

But the cost of rent was prohibitive, says co-founder Seet Siew Ling, 33, a freelance copywriter who used to work in bookstores and had enjoyed interacting with customers there.

"Having to start as an online space during the pandemic and rely on word-of-mouth was what motivated us to think outside the box, get creative and get to know our customers without meeting them."

Wormhole now has more than 180 titles, from Sally Rooney's 2021 novel Beautiful World, Where Are You to Jeremy Tiang's story collection It Never Rains On National Day (2015), as well as film magazine Beneficial Shock!.

It also tries to bring in limited quantities of titles from independent publishers overseas, such as South Korea-based Atnoonbooks.

Also on the site are bags, cards and stickers as well as - surprisingly - animal adoption listings. Ms Seet is a dog lover, while co-founder Charmaine He, 30, who works in finance, prefers cats.

Sales have been heartening so far, Ms Seet says. They receive 20 to 30 orders a month, with about one to two books an order.

Wormhole is one of at least two Web-only bookstores that have sprung up during the pandemic.

Another is Thing Books (thingbooks.shop), which specialises in artists' books, zines and independently produced printed matter.